THE COLONY — Though it was a tightly played ballgame for the Denton Broncos on Tuesday evening, they were bested on the road against The Colony and were edged out 5-4.
The bats for the Broncos took some time to wake up in the early going, pushing across just one run over the first five innings. Denton pulled even in the sixth thanks to two runs before tying it again at 4-4 in the seventh inning. The Colony scored the winning run in the eighth to seal it.
Joseph Dominguez did his part for the Denton offense, collecting two of the team’s four hits and racking up an RBI. Zach Dowdy also drove in a run for the Broncos while Caden Greanead tallied three walks.
Denton used a slew of pitchers against The Colony, including Tanner Amstutz and his one inning of two-run ball. Baylor Battles came on for two innings of relief and allowed a run on three hits and fanned two. Joseph Dominguez tossed two more innings of scoreless ball as well.