CARROLLTON — The Aubrey Chaparrals dispatched Oakridge on Saturday 7-5 to conclude their time in the Carrollton Creekview tournament.
Aubrey scored a run in each of the first two innings before breaking out for four more runs in the third to help lift them to victory. Aiden Ryan was 2-3 on the day with two RBIs.
Garrett Graef scattered seven hits across his 3 2/3 innings of work while allowing four runs and striking out three. Jaeger Self punched out two in 1 1/3 innings of relief.
Lewisville ISD tournament
LEWISVILLE — A huge seven-run sixth was more than enough for the Denton Broncos to claim victory over Midland Lee on Saturday, 10-1.
Ethan Hewell was 2-3 at the plate for Denton with three RBIs while Chase Acker and Hayden Braack each drove in two runs each.
Parker Smith was strong in his five-inning start, pitching to just a run on five hits while striking out four. Braack worked an inning of relief and punched out one.
Iowa Park tournament
IOWA PARK — It was tough sledding in the final day of the Iowa Park tournament for the Krum Bobcats, who ended with a 13-4 loss to Tascosa.
Despite putting up nine hits as a team, Krum could push across only two runs in the third and fifth innings. Cade Tucker led the offense for the Bobcats with two hits on the day and two runs driven in.
Easton Hayden allowed two runs on six hits and struck out two his three innings before Peyton Jones was tagged for six runs on five hits in just 2/3 of an inning.
Grapevine/Colleyville Heritage tournament
COLLEYVILLE — The Lake Dallas Falcons used a big first inning to help carry them to a 6-4 win over Grapevine.
The Falcons had 11 hits as a team and scored five of their six runs in the first inning. Jack Zimmer drove in two runs for Lake Dallas while Elijah Howard went 2-3 and also drove in a run.
Ricardo Rodriguez gave 2 2/3 innings of one-hit baseball in his performance and struck out one. Hunter McDaniel allowed just two hits in his 1 1/3 innings.
James Taylor tournament
The Liberty Christian Warriors took care of business against Ryan on Saturday with a 12-hit attack en route to an 11-3 thrashing.
Liberty scored five runs in the second inning before following up with a pair of two-run innings in the third and fourth. Peyton Smith and Joaquin Van Trease each collected two hits and two RBIs on the day.
The starter for the Warriors pitched four solid innings by giving up three runs on eight hits and striking out four. Liberty got two innings of scoreless relief as well.
Six runs not enough for Ryan in loss
The Ryan Raiders could not push across enough runs to keep pace with Allen on Saturday, losing by a final of 10-6.
Despite having 11 hits as a team, the Raiders scored four runs in the fourth inning with a run in each the sixth and first. D. Bivins drove in two of the runs for Ryan.
On the mound, S. Gamble was tagged for seven runs on 13 hits in his five-inning start.
Gainesville tournament
GAINESVILLE- The Pilot Point Bearcats made quick work of Lake Worth on Saturday to end the weekend on a high note, shutting them out 9-0.
Pilot Point came out of the gates hot to start the ballgame, picking up five runs in the first and four runs in the fourth. Caden Koerbacher was 2-3 with three runs batted in for the Bearcats with Connor Lynch and Jimmy Hoover both collecting two RBIs also.
Ethan Evans spun three innings of shutout ball on the mound, as he punched out nine while sprinkling in just two hits. Zane Morgan a scoreless outing in his 1 2/3 innings and struck out two.
Northwest/Fort Worth Brewer tournament
FORT WORTH- The Braswell Bengals held on in a wild offensive showcase with Birdville on Saturday, prevailing 12-11.
The Bengals had 10 hits as a team and scored six runs in the third and five runs in the fifth inning. Jayson Jones collected two hits and three RBIs, with Mario Lopez and Cameron Hartman each picking up two RBIs each also.
Dylan Krause worked 4 1/3 innings and allowed six runs (three earned) on eight hits and punched out six. Sterling Bigley allowed three runs on four hits and struck out two in his 1 1/3 innings.
Lake Cities tournament
The Guyer Wildcats came up short in their game against Hebron on Saturday, as they could not keep up in the 9-3 loss.
The Wildcats could only push across runs in the first and fourth innings while racking up six hits as a team. Tyler Jarrett was 1-3 at the dish with two runs batted in.
Carson Ozmer did not fare to well on the mound, giving up seven runs (five earned) on nine hits and striking out seven in his four innings. Josh Roberts went two solid innings, allowing two