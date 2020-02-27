CARROLLTON — The Aubrey Chaparrals made quick work of both Newman Smith and North Garland on Thursday by smashing both of them 18-1.
In game 1, Aubrey was all over Newman Smith early with four runs in the first and seven runs in the second inning before pushing across another six runs in the fifth.
Gage Gray was excellent at the plate with a homer and three RBIs. Jaxon Holder collected three hits as well for the Chaps. Aubrey had a whopping 19 hits as a team.
Zak Taylor was outstanding on the mound for Aubrey in his five innings of work by allowing a run on five hits and punching out five.
It was much of the same in the second matchup of the day for the Chaps against North Garland in a 15-hit onslaught, as they had a pair of five-run innings to go along with a six-run second inning.
Gage Grey drove in three runs for Aubrey and went 3-3 at the dish, while Jaxon and Jacob Holder had three RBIs each.
On the mound for the Chaps, Jacob Holder scattered a run on four hits while striking out two in his three-inning starting assignment. Isaac Ashlock worked an inning of scoreless relief by striking out the side.
Northwest/Fort Worth Brewer tournament
FORT WORTH — The Braswell Bengals got a pair of narrow victories on Thursday, as they edged Frisco Reedy 2-1 and Fort Worth Brewer 4-3.
There wasn’t much offense for Braswell against Reedy in their first contest of the day, but a run in the fifth and another in the seventh was enough to get the job done. Nic Bennett was 1-2 at the plate and drove in a run for the Bengals.
Nicholas Perry was solid on the mound for the Bengals in his five innings of work as he allowed a run on three hits and punched out six. Dylan Krause struck out two in his inning of relief.
Braswell had a bit more success offensively against Brewer in game 2 with a three-run third proving to be the difference in the ballgame. Jacob Lang drove in two runs for the Bengals with Nic Bennett and Nicholas Perry also collected an RBI each.
Bennett got the nod on the mound and scattered seven hits and allowed two runs in his 5 2/3 innings of work while striking out four. Sterling Bigley allowed a run on one hit and struck out one in his inning of relief.
Lewisville ISD tournament
LEWISVILLE — The Denton Broncos could not get the job done in either of their games Thursday as they were defeated 8-3 by Arlington Lamar and 7-5 by Lewisville.
Denton could not get the bats rolling in game 1 against Lamar as they mustered just a run in the fifth and two more in the sixth on just six hits as a team. Hayden Braack, Ethan Hewell and Ryan Cooper were the three Broncos to collect an RBI.
Tristan Wittau was roughed up in his 5 1/3 innings start, as he allowed seven runs on six hits and struck five while walking four.
The Broncos were much better at the plate the second time around against Lewisville, but a three-run fourth and a run in both the first and seventh were not enough. Braack and Wittau each drove in a run along with Colin Brafford.
Caden Greanead pitched four innings for Denton and allowed six runs (one earned) and struck out four. Chase Acker came in for two innings of relief and allowed a run on one hit.
Iowa Park tournament
IOWA PARK — It was tough sledding for the Krum Bobcats Thursday, as they suffered defeat in both games of their doubleheader, 9-7 to Wichita Falls and 10-3 to Canyon.
Krum picked up a run in the first against Wichita Falls before a four-run third and two-run sixth, but ultimately fell short. Cade Hudson went 2-3 at the dish with an RBI while Tanner Dieleman, Matthew Donley and Carson Cooper drove in a run each.
Cade Tucker allowed nine runs (three earned) and struck out two in his three-inning performance. Gates Coin allowed a hit and struck out two in two innings of relief.
The Bobcats did not fare near as well in game 2 against Canyon as they only collected five hits as a team with two runs in the first and one more in the third. Donley and Dieleman each drove in a run.
Dieleman also pitched 3 2/3 innings and allowed five runs (one earned) on four hits and struck out seven. Payton Jones allowed five runs on two hits in his inning of relief.
Grapevine/Colleyville Heritage tournament
COLLEYVILLE — The Lake Dallas Falcons dropped both their games on Thursday, falling to Colleyville Heritage 6-4 and Bel Air 5-4.
Lake Dallas mustered just two hits as a team against Colleyville Heritage, but scored two in the first and another in the third and sixth. Hunter McDaniel and Jacob Tipps each drove in a run.
Ben Price worked three innings for the Falcons while allowing two hits and striking out four. Will Hirneise did not record an out and allowed five runs on three hits.
The Falcons fared the same against Bel Air, this time racking up six hits as a team including a two-run fourth. Connor Perry went 1-2 at the plate and drove in two for Lake Dallas.
On the mound, Dane Haehn pitched 3 2/3 innings while giving up two runs on five hits and punching out three. In relief, Elijah Howard allowed three runs on five hits in his 3 1/3 innings. Lake Dallas had six errors as a team.
James Taylor tournament
A lackluster offensive performance cost the Liberty Christian Warriors in their 6-2 loss to Harker Heights on Thursday.
Liberty scored just a run in the fourth and fifth inning on two hits total. Hayden Oglesby went 1-3 at the dish and collected two RBIs in the loss.
Connor Jeffers worked three innings for the Warriors and allowed three runs on four hits and punched out three. Gavin Williams allowed three runs on three hits in his 1 1/3 innings of relief.
Gainesville tournament
GAINESVILLE — The Pilot Point Bearcats ended up on the wrong side of a lopsided 9-2 final score in their matchup with Bridgeport.
The Bearcats had seven hits as a team but could only push across runs in the fourth and fifth innings. Conner Lynch was a standout for Pilot Point by going 2-2 and driving in a run. Jimmy Hoover picked up an RBI as well.
Kade Morgan got the ball for Pilot Point and pitched 5 1/3 innings and allowed five runs on five hits and punched out three. Ayden Jezek worked 1 2/3 of relief, coughing up four runs on three hits and striking out two.