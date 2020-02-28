FORT WORTH — The Braswell Bengals ended their day on Friday with a 5-5 tie to Keller Central and a win over Fort Worth Eaton 3-2.
The Bengals had nine hits collectively against Keller Central in a game that saw the offense score a run in the first, third and seventh innings with two runs coming in the sixth. Dane Jones went 2-4 at the dish for Braswell and drove in three runs.
Aiden Wagley got the ball for the Bengals to start and allowed two runs on three hits and struck out eight in his three innings. Sterling Bigley and Armando Duran combined for three innings of relief, allowing three runs on five hits and striking out two.
Braswell did get the victory over Eaton in their second matchup of the day, this time using a 10-hit attack to push across three runs. Nic Bennett and Logan Quan each picked up an RBI in the process.
Jones pitched four innings of two-run baseball and struck out two. Emery Fields allowed a hit in his three innings of relief.
Lewisville ISD tournament
LEWISVILLE — It was a day to forget for the Denton Broncos on Friday, as they were outscored in both of their matchups by a total of 23-0, falling to Byron Nelson 13-0 and Arlington Martin 10-0.
The Broncos could only come up with one hit against Nelson in game 1 via Parker Smith. Denton made seven errors as a team.
Ethan Hewell gave four innings of work on the mound for Denton while allowing seven runs (four earned) and striking out four. Nick Fox worked a rough inning of relief, coughing up six runs (three earned) and punching out one.
Game 2 against Martin was not much better for the Broncos, though they managed three hits as a team from Caden Greanead, Joseph Dominguez and James Elliot.
Allen Rosales got the nod on the bump for Denton and pitched 3 1/3 innings while allowing five runs on four hits and walking four. Dominguez came on in relief for 1 1/3 innings and coughed up five runs (three earned) on five hits.
Lake Cities tournament
The Guyer Wildcats dispatched of both Lake Highlands and Arlington for final scores of 10-6 and 6-4, respectively, on Friday.
Guyer used a 13-hit attack against Lake Highlands including a big five-run first inning to get thing rolling. The Wildcats scored two more in both the fourth and fifth. Carson Ozmer was the big performer in the game, going 3-4 with three runs driven in. Tyler Jarrett also went 3-4 with two RBIs.
Walker Hickey was solid in his four-inning start, allowing five runs (three earned) on seven hits as striking out four. Cam Allen worked two innings of relief and gave up a run on one hit.
The Wildcats played a tighter contest against Arlington, though still tallied 10 hits as a team. Guyer scored two in the third and four more in the fourth inning. Garrison Brandt was 2-3 at the plate and drove in three.
Breck Carver allowed four runs on five hits in his 3 2/3 innings appearance while punching out eight for the Wildcats.
Iowa Park tournament
IOWA PARK — The Krum Bobcats went 1-1 on Friday in their doubleheader Friday by falling to Snyder 4-2 before defeating Burkburnett 5-4.
Krum’s only runs of the game against Snyder came in a two-run fifth inning from Tanner Dieleman who went 2-3 at the dish. The Bobcats had five hits as a team.
Creed Payne was solid in his four-inning performance and allowed four runs (two earned) on just three hits and struck out two. Alex Flores had a scoreless 1 1/3 innings of relief.
The Bobcats fared better in their second game of the day against Burkburnett thanks in part to a big four-run fifth inning before scoring a run in the seventh inning to secure the win. Cade Tucker went 3-4 at the place and drove in two runs.
Gates Goins was strong in his start for Krum in game two, as he worked 6 1/3 innings and allowed four runs (one earned) on seven hits and struck out three.
Grapevine/Colleyville Heritage tournament
COLLEYVILLE — The Lake Dallas Falcons got a 5-4 win over Amarillo Randall on Friday before coming up short 6-3 to Keller Fossil Ridge.
The offense for the Falcons in game 1 was solid as they scored a run in each the second, fourth and seventh innings, as well as a two-run fifth that proved to be the difference in the ballgame. Hunter McDaniel was 2-3 in the game with two RBIs. Walker Davis also drove in two as well.
On the mound, Christian Crawford allowed two unearned runs on three hits. Freddy Wyche worked three innings of relief and allowed two runs on four hits.
In game 2 Lake Dallas could not push across more than three runs despite outhitting Keller Fossil Ridge 6-2. Connor Perry was great with the bat for the Falcons, going 3-4 and driving in a run. Ben Price was 1-4 with an RBI also.
Zachary Darden and Aaron Finch combined for 4 1/3 innings and allowed four runs on two hits and walked four.
James Taylor tournament
The Ryan Raiders took care of business on Friday as they rolled past Harker Heights 11-2 using a 12-hit attack.
Ryan started the game with a pair of two-run innings in the first and second followed by a four-run fourth and three-run fifth. Tanner Fenner drove in three runs for the Raiders with Keagan Cunningham and Jake Simpson each picking up two RBIs each.
Bryce Warnack was excellent in his start on the hill, working 6 2/3 innings and allowing two runs on seven hits and striking out four.
Liberty Christian shut-out in doubleheader
The Liberty Christian Warriors had no success at the plate on Friday in the doubleheader as they found themselves held scoreless against both Corsicana (6-0) and Allen (12-0).
Liberty could not get anything going against Corsicana in game 1, as they could only muster a single hit courtesy of Hayden Oglesby.
Andrew Klingenstein allowed two runs on four hits in his two innings of work.
Things only got worse for the Warriors against Allen the second time around, as they strung together only three hits as a team from Camden Packwood, Connor Jeffers and Cameron Benny.
Oglesby was rocked for 10 runs on 12 hits in his 4 1/3 innings of work on the mound for Liberty.
Gainesville tournament
GAINESVILLE — The Pilot Point Bearcats took home a narrow 6-5 victory over Gainesville on Friday before eventually falling to ILT Keller 6-3.
The Bearcats had seven hits as a team against Gainesville with all of their runs coming in the later innings, including a three-run fifth and two-run sixth. Max Hollar had two RBIs with Kade Morgan and Rilyn Griffin also driving in a run each.
Hollar got the starting assignment for Pilot Point and pitching three innings of four-run ball on four hits and struck out four. Jimmy Hoover and Caden Koerbacher combined for four innings of relief and allowed a run on one hit and struck out six.
The offense for Pilot Point stalled out a bit against Keller ILT in their second contest of the day, as they collected only four hits as a team all three of their runs came in the sixth. Koerbacher and Connor Lynch each went 1-3 and drove in a run.
Darren Nicholas allowed two runs on two hits in his 3 1/3 innings of work and struck four while walking seven. Bryar Skelton came on for 1 2/3 innings of relief and allowed four runs on three hits.
Carrollton Creekview tournament
CARROLLTON — The Aubrey Chaparrals were all business on Friday in their two-game set, scoring a combined 21 runs against North Dallas (10-4) and Amarillo Palo Duro (11-1).
Aubrey jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead after the first inning against North Dallas before breaking out for six runs in the second inning. Aiden Ryan had a four-RBI day for the Chaps with Isaac Ashlock and Jaeger Self each driving in two.
Ryan and Bryce Bacon pitched three innings for Aubrey, with each giving up two runs and Bacon collecting seven punchouts.
Game 2 was a complete offensive parade for the Chaps against Amarillo, as they collected 15 total hits and scored at least one run in every inning of the ballgame. Ashlock and Ryan each had three RBIs in the contest.
Jaxon Holder spun four innings of shutout ball, allowing just one hit and striking out four.