BOWIE — It was a rather successful Friday for Aubrey against Burkburnett and Bowie, with the Chaparrals using a pair of dominant pitching performances to claim 2-0 and 7-0 victories, respectively.
The Chaps had six hits as a team against Burkburnett in their first matchup, with two runs coming in the fifth inning. Andy Fetters and Zak Taylor each had two hits while Caden Liebenstein picked up an RBI.
It was all Zak Taylor on the hill for the Chaps as he twirled a magnificent seven-inning start, allowing just two hits and punching out eight.
There was more offense for Aubrey against Bowie in Game 2, this time recording eight hits as a team with a pair of two-run innings with singular run innings in between. Branden West picked up three hits and three RBIs for the Chaps with Garrett Graef getting one as well.
Bryson Bohannon had a strong start in his own right for Aubrey, scattering two hits across five scoreless innings while striking out four.
Krum takes care of business in two wins
MIDLOTHIAN — The Krum Bobcats took care of business on Friday afternoon in their two contests against Lorena and Kennedale, using an offensive barrage against the former for a 12-6 win and a strong pitching performance against the latter in a 6-3 victory.
In Game 1 against Lorena, Krum got the sticks going early and often with 10 hits as a team and a whopping seven runs in the first inning and five more in the second inning. Jake Ellingwood was exceptional at the dish with three hits and two RBIs while Matthew Donley picked up two RBIs as well.
Johnny Massengale got the starting assignment for the Bobcats, going four innings deep while allowing five runs (one earned) on six hits and striking out five. Creed Payne and Cade Tucker combined for two innings of relief and surrendered the one run.
Against Kennedale in the second matchup of the day, the offensive momentum for Krum was slowed to just eight team hits with all six of their runs coming in the third inning. Cade Tucker had three runs batted in from the leadoff spot while Alex Flores notched two hits.
Flores was on the bump for the Bobcats in Game 2, tossing 3 2/3 innings and coughing up just three runs on two hits while punching out three.
Pilot Point rebounds from tough 1st loss to grab victory
Though the day did not get out to the start that they had hoped, the Pilot Point Bearcats recovered from a forgettable 6-0 loss to Richardson to return the favor to Adams for a 5-0 shutout win.
The Bearcats could not find much rhythm at the plate against Richardson in the early game, as they were held to a single hit courtesy of Ethan Evans.
Zane Morgan was tagged for five runs (three earned) on eight hits in his five innings of work for Pilot Point and whiffed five. Ayden Lusk gave up just the lone run in one inning.
The script was flipped against Adams, however, as the Bearcats hit their stride at the plate for a seven-hit effort with runs coming in the first, third and fourth innings. J.J. Emery had two hits and an RBI while Ethan Evans and Troy Tincher each drove in a run as well.
Collin Haynes was excellent in four innings for the Bearcats by scattering three hits and punching out eight. Aiden Jezek came on for two innings of relief and allowed three hits.
Denton uses steady offensive attack to capture win and tie
RICHARDSON — Denton dispatched Royce City on Friday afternoon thanks in part to an eight-hit offensive attack for a 12-9 win before tying with Richardson Pearce 4-4.
The Broncos scored in every inning in their first matchup against Royce City, including three runs in both the second and fifth innings as well as a four-run fourth. Joseph Dominguez had a whopping four RBIs while Ethan Hewell and Chase Acker each drove in three runs.
Hewell got the start for Denton and coughed up nine runs (three earned) on six hits with three whiffs in his 3 1/3 innings. Joseph Dominguez tossed 1 2/3 innings of scoreless ball in relief.
Against Pearce in the late game, Denton had a pair of two-run innings in the third and seventh with nine team hits, including five hits from Chase Acker. Justin Rumfield had two RBIs while Ryan Cooper and Joseph Dominguez each had one also.
Tanner Amstutz surrendered four runs (one earned) on just four hits in five innings while punching out two.
Lake Dallas held winless in two games Friday
JUSTIN — It was tough sledding for the Lake Dallas Falcons on Friday in their bouts with Timber Creek and Granbury, as a stagnant offense led to their 6-3 and 2-0 defeats, respectively.
Five players for Lake Dallas recorded a hit against Timber Creek in Game 1 with an RBI coming from each Michael Duran and Brendan Sorsby.
Isaac Anderson was on the receiving end of a Lake Dallas defense that committed six errors in the ballgame. Anderson pitched three innings and allowed four runs (one earned) on three hits and struck out two while walking three. William Roebken had a three-inning appearance also, allowing two unearned runs on two hits.
Things did not get much better moving forward for the Falcons against Granbury in a game where they were held scoreless and committed five errors. Lake Dallas had five hits as a team including two from Brenden Sorsby.
Jarren Giaimo was strong in his four innings of work by scattering four hits and two unearned runs while striking out one. Jack Belcher allowed just two hits in two innings.
Guyer can’t come away with victory vs. Carroll or Marcus
Despite a couple of big games in terms of recording hits, the Guyer Wildcats could not make that translate to any wins on Friday against Carroll or Flower Mound Marcus, as they were bested 3-1 and 5-4, respectively.
Guyer had seven hits against Carroll in their opening contest of the day but could only push across one run thanks to Wes Duncan with the RBI. Jacob Byrd had three hits while Garrison Brandt had two.
On the bump for the Wildcats, Brad Pruett surrendered three runs on six hits and punched out three in five innings of work. Landon Jeter was perfect in an inning of relief.
The Wildcats had a bit more spark at the plate against Marcus in the late afternoon game, pushing across runs in the first, fourth and seventh innings with seven hits as a team. Jackson Arnold collected two hits and an RBI in the loss as did Lane Allen and Garrison Brandt.
Cam Allen tossed 4 1/3 innings in his start for Guyer while coughing up four runs on seven hits with one strikeout. Landon Jeter came on for 2 2/3 innings of relief while allowing a run on two hits with two strikeouts.
Lucas Lovejoy 7, Braswell 6
The Braswell Bengals could not come away with a victory on Friday night against Lucas Lovejoy despite a late rally, falling by a final score of 7-6.
Braswell had six hits collectively with a run coming in the first inning before picking up two more in the fourth inning and three in the fifth inning. Sterling Bigley had two hits and two runs driven in while Daxton Macias and Armando Duran each had two RBIs.
Aiden Wagley was tagged for seven runs (three earned) in 3 1/3 innings while striking out four though walking five.