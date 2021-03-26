AUBREY — The Aubrey Chaparrals dispatched Anna at home on Friday night despite having only three hits as a team en route to the 3-2 winning score.
Aubrey took the lead in the third inning by recording two runs before Anna tied it in the fifth inning. The Chaps responded with a run in the bottom of the fifth to seal the deal. Jaxson Holder had a hit and RBI, with Andy Fetters and Zak Taylor each picking up a base hit as well.
For the Chaps, Zak Taylor got the starting assignment and went six innings deep and surrendered two runs and scattered six hits and seven strikeouts.
Braswell 7, Little Elm 4
LITTLE ELM — It was a nice victory for the Braswell Bengals to take home on Friday night against crosstown rival Little Elm, using a big third inning to cruise to a 7-4 victory.
Little Elm jumped out to a 3-0 lead heading into the third inning before the Bengals took over with four runs there, followed by a two-run fourth inning. Sterling Bigley drove in three of the runs for Braswell while Nic Bennett had two hits and an RBI as well.
Dylan Krause allowed three runs (one earned) on two hits in just a two-inning stint before giving way to Kellen Curtis for five innings. Curtis was spectacular, allowing two hits and striking out eight.
Springtown 5, Krum 4
KRUM — Despite staging a late-game comeback attempt, the Krum Bobcats were denied their chance at a victory against Springtown on Friday, eventually falling 5-4.
Krum could muster just five team hits together, though it proved to be enough to keep them in the game. The Bobcats tallied two runs in the third inning before Springtown took a 5-3 lead going into the sixth, where Krum could only snag one run.
Connor Green had a base hit and two RBIs for Krum in the losing effort while Hayden Walker collected the only other RBI for the Bobcats.
Cade Tucker was solid in his six-inning start, allowing five runs (three earned) on seven hits while striking out seven with no walks.
Richland 7, Denton 0
The Broncos could not take care of business against Richland on Friday evening at home, as Denton was stymied offensively for just three team hits on the way to the 7-0 shutout.
The Broncos allowed five runs to Richland in the second inning and were never able to claw their way back into the game, with Chase Acker, Caden Greanead and Zach Dowdy recording the only hits for Denton.
Ethan Hewell was torched four six runs (four earned) on a whopping nine hits with six punchouts in his five innings for Denton. Chase Acker came on for two innings of relief and coughed up an unearned run.
Prosper 7, Guyer 1
It was not a game to remember for Guyer on Friday night against Prosper. The Wildcats gave up five runs in the first inning while totaling just four hits in their 7-1 defeat.
There was not much offensive production for the Wildcats outside of the one run they collected in the second inning, although Guyer did have four players pick up a hit: C.J. Rice, Cole Sefcik, Mitch Lucero and Jackson Arnold.
Brad Pruett did not have his best night on the bump for the Wildcats, allowing seven runs on seven hits with six walks and strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings. Cam Saleh pitched 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.