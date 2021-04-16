AUBREY — It was a big fifth inning offensively that helped the Aubrey Chaparrals collect the victory over Farmersville on Friday, using a pair of four-run innings late to get the 10-4 win.
The Chaps were down early on, as they were held scoreless over the first two innings before picking up two runs in third. Aubrey had to ignite the comeback in the fifth inning, breaking out for four runs and four more runs in the sixth to put it out of reach.
Aubrey’s Wade Huckaby tossed three shutout innings before giving way to Bryson Bohannon and Blayne Polen, who allowed a combined three runs in three innings with three strikeouts.
Boyd 1, Guyer 0
McKINNEY — The Guyer Wildcats could not come away with a victory against Boyd on Friday on the road, recording just one hit against the Boyd pitching staff in the 1-0 walk-off loss.
Wes Duncan had the lone hit for the Wildcats in the down night at the plate for the team overall. Boyd saw their only run come in the ninth inning to take the ballgame.
Brad Pruett was strong in his five-inning stint, striking out five and walking four and surrendering just two hits. Landon Jeter got the ball the rest of the way, firing 3 1/3 innings of one-run ball and punching out three.