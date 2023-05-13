The second-seeded Chaparrals notched a series sweep of top-seeded Godley with a second close victory on Saturday.
Aubrey (19-12-2) scored one run in the bottom of the second on an RBI single by Diego Tagliaferro, scoring Hank Nokes. The Chaps added another run in the bottom of the sixth as Tagliaferro singled in Nokes once again.
That offensive production proved more than enough as Wade Huckaby had a strong day on the mound. The senior went the distance, striking out six while surrendering just two hits and one walk in the contest.
Aubrey is on to the regional quarterfinals, where it will face the winner of Van Alstyne and Fort Worth Benbrook's series. The teams' decisive third game of their series was in progress Saturday afternoon at time of publication.
Gunter 10, Ponder 0
The Lions' season came to a close Saturday as they suffered a series sweep at the hands of Class 3A No. 2-ranked Gunter.
Ponder finishes the season at 15-16 overall, having finished second in District 10-3A and won its first-round playoff series.
