Monday
Aubrey 21, Howe 2
HOWE — The Aubrey Chaparrals combined a strong pitching performance from Aidan Ryan, Garrett Graef and Jaeger Self and a 17-hit attack to take a 21-2 victory over the Howe Bulldogs Monday night.
Ryan pitched the first three innings for the Chaparrals, allowing no hits and striking out four before Graef hurled a hitless inning, striking out two. Self pitched the final frame, allowing three hits and two runs.
AJ Prince had four hits, scored three runs and drove in four, Jaxon Holder also had four hits, scored three times and had three runs batted in. Ryan had two hits, including a double and drove in four runs.
Pilot Point 8, Sanger 3
SANGER — The Pilot Point Bearcats scored three runs in the fifth inning to break open a tight game en route to an 8-3 victory over the Sanger Indians.
Kade Morgan and Caden Koerbacher had two hits each for Pilot Point while Ethan Evans picked up the pitching win with relief help from Zane Morgan. Riley Blagg led Sanger with a pair of hits.