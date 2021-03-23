AUBREY — The Aubrey Chaparrals were able to hang on for victory on Tuesday night against Farmersville in a tight contest, holding off a late game rally for a 6-4 final score.
The bats for Aubrey were on fire to get the evening started with a run coming across in the first inning before breaking out for a three-run third. The Chaps scratched together two more runs in the fourth to stretch their lead. Bryson Bohannon had three of Aubrey’s nine hits while Garrett Graef and Andy Fetters each had two hits and two RBIs.
On the bump, it was a team effort for Aubrey. Wade Huckaby got the first crack at it, tossing two innings with just two hits allowed before Bryson Bohannon was tagged for three runs on three hits in two innings. Rhet Bleemel, Brandon West and Jaxon Holder combined for three scoreless innings.
Aubrey will host Anna in a district contest this Friday.
Colleyville Heritage 5, Lake Dallas 3
CORINTH — Despite a pretty good showing at the dish as a club, the Lake Dallas Falcons could not come away with a win over Colleyville Heritage in the eventual 5-3 defeat.
As a team, the Falcons outhit Colleyville Heritage 6-4 with all three Lake Dallas runs coming in the sixth inning. Lake Dallas surrendered a three-run second inning to Colleyville Heritage as well as a run in the third and sixth. Brenden Sorsby had a base hit and RBI while Jack Belcher collected the other run batted in.
Zachary Darden pitched a solid six innings for the Falcons, giving up five runs (three earned) on four hits while striking out two. Ricardo Rodriguez was on for a scoreless inning of relief.
Springtown 15, Krum 4
KRUM — There was not much for the Krum Bobcats to hang their hat on Tuesday night in their showdown with Springtown, as they were blasted for a 15-4 loss.
Krum got out to an early two-run lead after the first inning before giving up six runs in the second inning to Springtown. The Bobcats would go on to push across two more runs in the third before the wheels fell off. Collectively Krum had six hits with Matthew Donley recording one of those with two RBIs to go along with that. Jackson Burns and Connor Green each drove in a run.
Carson Cooper was roughed up in his 5 1/3 innings of work, allowing 12 runs (six earned) on 10 hits with three punchouts. Cooper was done no favors thanks to the seven errors by the Bobcats in the field.
Prosper 8, Guyer 1
PROSPER — The Guyer Wildcats were stymied with the bats for most of the night against Prosper on Tuesday, mustering just one run in the 8-1 blowout.
The Wildcats got off to a rough start by allowing six runs in the first inning to Prosper and never quite recovered. Guyer had five hits as a team with their lone run coming in the second inning courtesy of a Lane Allen RBI.
Cam Allen was torched for six runs on four hits in just 2/3 of an inning before giving way Parker Loser in relief. Loser was solid for 4 1/3 innings, giving up a run on three hits and striking out five. Jack Cagianello allowed just a run in his one inning.
Richland 5, Denton 4
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS — It was a heartbreaking loss for the Denton Broncos on the road Tuesday evening at Richland, as the Broncos saw their hopes of a victory fade in the 5-4 walk-off.
Denton got behind 3-0 early after the first inning before clawing their way back with a two-run third and then tying it up at 4-4 thanks to a two-run fifth. Caden Greanead picked up two hits and two RBIs for the Broncos while Justin Rumfield and Nick Fox each had a run driven in.
Caden Greanead got the starting nod for Denton, going six innings and allowing five runs (two earned) on seven hits while punching out six and walking five.