PRINCETON — It was all Aubrey on Friday night in their area round matchup against North Dallas, as the Chaparrals run-ruled their opponent 14-0 to go along with a no-hitter by Zak Taylor to nab the win.
Out of the chute Aubrey was all business with an eight-run first inning before they tacked on three more in the third inning. The Chaps pushed across a run in the fourth and two in the fifth. Bryson Bohannon had three hits from the lead-off spot while Garrett Graef and Jaxson Holder each drove in three runs. Blayne Polen had two RBIs as well.
Zak Taylor was spectacular on the bump, tossing five no-hit innings while striking out four.
Argyle 11, Burkburnett 0
BROCK — Overall it was an impressive night for Argyle on Friday night in Brock against Burkburnett, with the Eagles bashing 10 hits as a team to claim a 11-0 win in their area-round contest.
Argyle nabbed a 2-0 lead in the second inning before busting out for a six-run third inning to put the rout into effect. The Eagles picked up three more runs combined in the fourth and fifth to seal the victory. Ethan Gonzales drove in two runs while Colton Roquemore picked up three RBIs. Dawson Walls had two RBIs as well.
Evan Brandt got the nod on the mound for Argyle, going three innings and surrendering just two hits and four strikeouts. Park Prater and Logan May combined for two scoreless innings of relief.