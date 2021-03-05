The Aubrey Chaparrals took care of business on Friday in their two contests against Gunter and Bridgeport, as they maintained a strong offensive approach en route to 8-3 and 8-6 victories, respectively.
Against Gunter, the Chaps came out with success at the plate including a five-run first inning and three more runs in the second. Andy Fetters had three RBIs on the day while Branden West and Garrett Graef each had two RBIs.
Zak Taylor was solid in his five-inning start, allowing three runs on five hits and six punchouts.
The Chaps were back at it again in their second game against Bridgeport, pushing across two runs in the first inning and four in the second inning to gain control of the lead.
Caden Liebenstein had a run driven in for the Chaps in the win while Andy Fetters and Bryson Bohannon each had a hit.
Blayne Polen was tagged for six runs on six hits in his five innings of work with Jaxson Holder getting the save with two strikeouts.
Denton splits doubleheader on Friday
Though the day did not get off to the start that they might have hoped for, the Denton Broncos were bested in a 5-3 walk-off loss to McKinney on Friday before getting back on track with a 6-4 win over Richardson J.J. Pearce
In Game 1 for the Broncos, it was a stagnant offense that play a part in their defeat, as all three of their runs came in the second inning despite their six total hits as a team. Caden Greanead had two hits for Denton and a run batted in while Nathan Stone had two RBIs as well.
On the bump for the Broncos, Ethan Hewell gave a solid effort with 6 2/3 innings while allowing four runs on two hits and striking out six.
Denton turned its fortune around in its second matchup of the day against Pearce with a whopping 10 hits as a team. The Broncos did most of their scoring in the later innings of the ballgame, including a pair of runs in the sixth and seventh to seal the win.
Eight Broncos collected at least one hit while Joseph Dominguez and Ryan Cooper each racking up two hits. Denton had five different plays record an RBI as well.
Tanner Amstutz was strong in his three-inning start with just two runs coming on two hits. Chase Acker followed up with three innings of his own while coughing up just a run on two hits and three punchouts.
Pilot Point 9, Greenville 0
The Pilot Point Bearcats made quick work of Greenville in their bout on Friday afternoon using a ferocious 12-hit onslaught to claim a 9-0 shutout win.
The Bearcats did their scoring in bunches with two runs scoring in the first inning, four runs coming across in the third inning and finally three more in the sixth inning. The top four hitters in the Pilot Point lineup recorded two hits each, though Danial Flagg was the run producer on the day with four RBI.
In the pitching department, Collin Haynes got the start and never relinquished the ball, going six innings of shutout ball on five hits and eight strikeouts.
Braswell 8, Euless Trinity 0
A couple of quick strikes at the plate for the Braswell Bengals was all they needed to claim victory on Friday against Euless Trinity, as the Bengals took an early lead and never looked back for an 8-0 final line.
The Bengals came out of the gate on fire with the bats, picking up two runs in the first inning before unloading for six runs in the second to bust the game open. Braswell had seven hits collectively. A combination of Jayson Jones, Nic Bennett and Sterling Bigley did the scoring for the Bengals with two RBIs each.
It was Kellen Curtis’ game to lose for Braswell and he did not disappoint, tossing six shutout innings of one-hit ball and six strikeouts.
Graham 10, Krum 5
It was a tough day for Krum on Friday as the Bobcats weren’t able to get a handle on the Graham offense en route to a 10-5 defeat.
Krum got out to a nice start at the plate with two runs in the first inning and three more in the third inning, but the Bobcats could not keep pace with Graham. Hayden Walker had two hits at the dish with two runs driven in for the Bobcats.
Creed Payne did not have his best day on the mound for Krum, surrendering seven runs on four hits and four strikeouts in his 4 1/3 innings.
Fort Worth Southwest Christian School 12, Krum 1
Things did not get much better for the Krum Bobcats on Friday in their second matchup of the day against Fort Worth Southwest Christian School in what turned out to be a 12-1 blowout.
Krum could push across just one run on two hits as a team, with the run coming in the second inning. Cade Tucker had one of the hits and the RBI for the Bobcats while Jake Ellingwood had the other hit.
Carson Cooper took a beating on the mound for the Bobcats in his 2 2/3 innings of work by coughing up 11 runs (one earned) on nine hits while whiffing four.
Coppell 14, Lake Dallas 1
Despite it being a relatively close game in the early going, the Lake Dallas Falcons saw their showdown with Coppell go sideways in the 14-1 rout.
As a team the Falcons had just four total hits including an RBI from Brenden Sorsby in the first inning. Will McConnell, Elijah Howard and Cash Conner had the other three hits for Lake Dallas.
Jarren Giaimo allowed four runs on three hits in his two-inning start for the Falcons while Jack Belcher surrendered two runs on two hits in 1 2/3 innings. William Roebken was tagged for four runs on two hits in a third of an inning.
Whitesboro 12, Sanger 0
The Sanger Indians didn’t put up much of a fight on Friday in their contest with Whitesboro, as they were bludgeoned in a 12-0 final score.
Offensively, the Indians could not get much going at all with just Riley Blagg and Daren Vazquez recording the only two hits.
Chase Wernimont allowed five runs on two hits in his inning of work while Weston Hill coughed up two runs on four hits in two innings of relief for Sanger. Jasper Stockard came in for two innings of relief as well and surrendered three runs on four hits.
Guyer 4, Aledo 4
Though it was not a win for the Guyer Wildcats on Friday against Aledo, they also did not suffer the loss as their matchup ended in a 4-4 tie.
At the plate for the Wildcats, they had seven hits as a team with a run coming in the third and fifth innings plus two runs in the fourth inning. Mitch Lucero had two hits and two RBIs for Guyer while Garrison Brandt collected two hits and a run batted in as well.
Jack Newman got the starting assignment Guyer and tossed four innings of four-run ball on three hits and walked five. Cam Allen went four innings as well and allowed a run and struck out four.
Rockwall 5, Guyer 4
Even though they put up a strong offensive effort against Rockwall on Friday night, the Guyer Wildcats did in fact come up just short in their comeback attempt to fall 5-4.
Guyer got out to a quick 2-0 lead after the first three innings before retaking the lead at 4-3 after the fifth inning. Rockwall pushed across the go-ahead run in the ninth to capture the lead before the Wildcats had just one run in ninth as well.
C.J. Rice had three of Guyer’s eight hits as well as an RBI, while Garrison Brandt had two hits and a run batted in also.
Brad Pruett gave five innings of three-run ball on one hits with six strikeouts before Walker Hickey pitched the final four innings and allowed four hits and two runs with four punchouts.