ARGYLE — The Argyle Eagles had the bats rolling on Friday night against Springtown and their contest, bashing a collective 10 hits en route to a 3-0 shutout.
Argyle got the scoring started in the third inning by pushing across a pair of runs followed by another run in the fourth. The Eagles held Springtown to just two hits total as a team. J.C. Davis and Ryan Hulke each racked up two base hits and an RBI.
Evan Brandt was lights out on the bump for Argyle, spinning six shutout innings of two-hit baseball with two punchouts. Landen Harless worked a scoreless seventh to close it out.