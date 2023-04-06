Several area baseball teams continued their district slates Thursday as the weekend's Easter holiday shifted some games from their usual Friday night schedule.
Although Guyer, Braswell, Ryan, Denton High and Aubrey are not set to play until Friday, other teams played important contests on Thursday.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down several of the night's results below.
No. 2 Argyle 2, Birdville 1
The Eagles rebounded from Tuesday's 1-0 loss, this time prevailing in another low-scoring affair.
No. 2-ranked Argyle (19-4-2, 7-1 in district) now sits one game behind No. 13 Grapevine (19-4-2, 8-0) in the District 7-5A standings. The teams are set to play a crucial series on April 18 and 21 that could be decisive in the district championship race.
Grapevine 2, Lake Dallas 1
Speaking of Grapevine, it pulled out a narrow victory over the Falcons to complete a series sweep.
Lake Dallas (12-10, 1-7) continues district play Tuesday against Colleyville Heritage.
Krum 3, Decatur 0
The Bobcats notched a shutout win Thursday night for a key district triumph and series split with Decatur.
Krum improved to 4-2 in district play with the victory and has two more district series remaining starting with next week's games against Lake Worth.
Sanger 22, Gainesville 4
The Indians completed their latest blowout district victory in sweeping the season series with Gainesville.
Sanger (17-8) was led by a complete game one-hitter from Chase Wernimont, who struck out 13 batters while allowing six walks and four unearned runs as the Indians committed three errors. Wernimont also hit 4 for 4 with four RBIs, while Declan Echols went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and a run scored.
The Indians are back in action next Friday and Saturday with nondistrict games against Farmersville and Fort Worth Benbrook.
Boyd 3, Pilot Point 2
The Bearcats jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning but could not hold on for a victory. They surrendered runs in the second and fifth innings that tied the game before Boyd plated the eventual winning run in the top of the eighth.
Pilot Point is back in action Tuesday versus Valley View.
More high school sports in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Featured Local Savings
Featured Local Savings
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.