Guyer's Blade Carver (8) celebrates with teammates at home plate after hitting a 3-run homer against Arlington Martin during their playoff game at Coppell Baseball Complex Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Coppell, Texas.
Round 2 of the baseball playoffs got rolling for local teams on Thursday as they look to extend their postseason runs a round further.
The Denton Record-Chronicle runs down the night's local results below.
Guyer 4, Arlington Martin 3
The Wildcats notched a narrow Game 1 victory over Arlington Martin in the teams' area round opener.
Guyer (27-10) fell behind 2-1 in the third inning despite Jack Cagianello driving in Lane Allen to tie the game in the second. Blade Carver delivered with a three-run home run in the bottom half of the third to put the Wildcats ahead for good as they allowed one run in the fifth but no more.
Cagianello was also solid on the mound, going 5 2/3 innings with eight strikeouts, four walks, three hits and three runs surrendered, two earned. Hawk Bowers had a strong relief outing as he allowed no walks or hits with one strikeout in 1 1/3 innings of work.
The Wildcats prevailed despite committing three errors to Martin's one.
The Wildcats will look to finish off a series sweep back in Coppell Friday with first pitch set for 7 p.m.
The Bobcats dropped a close one in their series opener with top-seeded Stephenville on Thursday.
Krum will look to stave off elimination and even the series Friday at 6:30 p.m. back at Weatherford High. A decisive Game 3, if needed, would be played Saturday at Weatherford with time to be determined.
More high school sports in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Featured Local Savings
Featured Local Savings
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.