District play continued winding toward its close for baseball teams across the Denton area on Friday with many finishing up their second-to-last series.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down how several teams fared on the night below.
Little Elm 5, Braswell 1
The Bengals dropped their seventh straight game as they suffered a tough series sweep at the hands of Little Elm.
Braswell (10-17-3, 4-8 in district) trailed 1-0 after an inning and 5-0 through four before scoring its lone run in the sixth inning on a sacrifice fly to center field by Daxton Macias which scored Aaron Grant.
The Bengals wrap up district play next week against McKinney Boyd.
No. 24 Guyer 5, McKinney 2
The Wildcats pulled ahead early and never looked back as they cruised to a series sweep of McKinney, also taking a one-game lead over Allen in the district title race after the Eagles' Friday night loss.
Guyer (23-9, 11-1) got a complete game effort from Oklahoma signee Brad Pruett, who allowed three hits and two unearned runs while fanning eight batters in the contest. Josh Lumsden, Blade Carver and Caleb Cowan drove in one run apiece to lead the offensive effort, while Pruett was the only batter on either team to post multiple hits with two.
The Wildcats face Keller Timber Creek on Saturday before finishing up district play next week against Prosper Rock Hill. A sweep of that series would guarantee Guyer wins the outright district title.
Richland 1, Ryan 0
The Raiders dropped a low-scoring affair with Richland to split the week's series after taking a 3-2 win on Tuesday.
Ryan (12-3-1, 6-6) takes on Frisco High on Saturday before wrapping up district play next week with a crucial series against Colleyville Heritage.
Denton High 3, Lake Dallas 1
The Broncos edged out the Falcons in Friday's battle of Denton-area foes.
Denton High (11-14-2, 5-7) took the early lead in the bottom of the first as Joseph Dominguez scored on an error, then Will Buchanan stole home. Ben Hutcherson then got the Broncos' lone RBI in the sixth inning on a sacrifice fly that scored Buchanan.
Tim Scott went the distance on the mound for Denton High, striking out five while surrendering seven hits, the one earned run and one walk.
Lake Dallas (12-15, 1-11) scored its lone run of the contest in the top of the seventh on a sacrifice fly by Trae Sewell, scoring Gavin Pearson. Trey Carruth allowed six hits, two walks and one earned run while striking out three in a complete game effort.
After sweeping the Falcons, Denton High is back in action Saturday against Pottsboro before its final district series next week against Argyle. Lake Dallas is set to wrap up district play against Birdville.
No. 3/12 Grapevine 5, No. 4/6 Argyle 1
The Eagles fell to Grapevine once again as the Mustangs completed a season sweep following Tuesday's 3-1 result.
Argyle (22-6-2, 9-3) now trails district-leading Grapevine (23-4-2, 12-0) by three games and is out of the district title race in its first year at the 5A level. The Eagles finish district play with next week's series against aforementioned area foe Denton High.
Aubrey 4, Anna 1
The Chaparrals swept their third straight district series with their three-run win over Anna.
Aubrey (14-10-2, 8-4) took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first before Anna tied it up in the third. A three-run sixth inning ultimately swayed the game in the Chaps' favor for good.
Bryson Bohannon led the game off with a solo home run, then Andy Fetters hit a two-run triple in the bottom of the sixth to give Aubrey the lead. Ryder Owens went 5 1/3 innings on the mound, striking out seven with four hits allowed and one run. Anthony Brumley pitched the last 1 2/3 to get the win, striking out two with no hits or runs allowed.
The Chaps have completed district play, finishing second in District 11-4A behind Celina despite two games remaining for the rest of the district's teams. Aubrey has a nondistrict tune-up Monday at 5 p.m. against state-ranked Farmersville as it gears up for the postseason.
Krum 12, Fort Worth Castleberry 2
The Bobcats rolled to a series sweep of Castleberry on Friday night.
Krum (14-13, 7-3) got three RBIs from Ty Taber along with two apiece by Cris Montes, Gavin Flores, Yadiel Berrios and Brayden Loucks. Creed Payne added one RBI as Jonathan Massengale surrendered five walks, three hits and two earned runs while striking out six in a five-inning, complete game effort.
The Bobcats are set to play Decatur on Saturday before taking on Alvord on Friday, April 28 in preparation for the playoffs.
Pilot Point 1, Paradise 0
The Bearcats notched an important district win over Paradise to split the season series in a narrow affair.
Kaden Morgan threw a complete game shutout on the mound and drove in the decisive run.
Pilot Point wraps up district play next week against area rival Ponder.
Ponder 4, Whitesboro 2
The Lions rolled to a key district win on Friday, notching their eighth straight district victory and clinching a postseason berth in the process.
Ponder (12-11, 9-3) was led by a strong start from Cooper Rodgers, who went six innings while posting 10 strikeouts and allowing just two hits. Kade Irons led the team's offensive effort with two hits on the day. Collin Wallace had two RBIs while Luke Johnson posted on.
The Lions wrap up district play next week in taking on area rival Pilot Point.
From Wednesday
Guyer 8, McKinney 2
The Wildcats rolled to a series-opening win over the Lions, remaining tied with Allen for the district lead in the penultimate week of district play.
Guyer was led by a three RBI showing from Hawk Bowers. Blade Carver and Jody Murillo posted two RBIs, while Jack Cagianello and Caleb Cowan notched one apiece. Jack Hickerson allowed two unearned runs and one hit while striking out six in four innings of work before Cagianello took over and surrendered two hits with six strikeouts in three innings.
