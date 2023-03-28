Area baseball teams' district slates got back underway Tuesday night with several notching impressive wins.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down many of the night's results below.
Braswell 7, McKinney 1
After a scoreless first four innings both ways, the Bengals pulled away behind a strong last three innings to take their first district win of the season.
Braswell (7-12-3, 1-4 in district) scored two runs in the fifth inning, three in the sixth and two more in the seventh to pull away for good despite surrendering one run in the bottom of the seventh.
Nomar Duran led the Bengals' hitting effort with two RBIs. Austin Lastovica, and Braden Fields scored two runs apiece as Lastovica posted one RBI. Vanson Jones and Ryan Morton added one RBI apiece. Isaiah Forgey went the distance with a strong outing on the mound, striking out three hitters while surrendering three walks, seven hits and one earned run.
The Bengals will look to sweep the district series Friday when they host McKinney.
No. 23 Guyer 6, McKinney Boyd 0
The Wildcats struck early and rode a strong pitching performance from Jack Cagianello to victory over McKinney Boyd.
Guyer (17-7, 5-0) was anchored by Cagianello's complete game two-hitter, where he struck out eight batters while issuing four walks and no runs. Blade Carver added a 2 for 3 day at the plate with three RBIs, while Seth Johnston, Lane Allen and Cagianello drove in the other three runs.
The Wildcats look to notch their third straight district sweep Friday at McKinney Boyd.
Grapevine 4, Ryan 3
The Raiders lost a narrow home contest with Grapevine that ended their three-game win streak in district play.
Ryan (8-8-1, 3-2) finishes the series on the road Friday at Grapevine looking to split the regular season series.
Birdville 9, Denton High 2
The Broncos could not keep up with Birdville in a tough district defeat.
Zach Dowdy hit 1 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs to lead Denton High's (8-10-2, 2-3) offensive effort. Joseph Dominguez added two walks and a run scored.
The Broncos are back in action with Game 2 of the series Friday at home.
No. 3 Argyle 2, Colleyville Heritage 0
The Eagles remained unbeaten in district play as they mustered just enough run support to compliment the latest strong outing from their strong pitching staff.
Argyle (17-3-2, 5-0) has allowed just one total run through its first five district contests while scoring an average of just over six runs per game. Stout pitching combined with a deep batting order continues
Lake Dallas 6, Richland 1
The Falcons notched their first win of district play behind their biggest offensive output through the first five games.
Lake Dallas (11-8, 1-4) was led by two RBIs apiece from Alex Price and Austin Marcotte. Braden Franks and Cole Ingram added one RBI each. Logan Steele threw a complete game, allowing six hits and two walks while tallying two strikeouts and one earned run.
The Falcons are back in action Friday at home versus Richland.
Celina 14, Aubrey 0
The Chaparrals (8-10-2) were shut out in their district bout with Celina.
Krum 4, Springtown 2
The Bobcats notched their third district win with a 4-2 victory over Springtown to remain unbeaten in district play.
Krum (10-9, 0-3) is back in action Friday at Springtown.
Sanger 29, Wichita Falls Hirschi 0
The Indians racked up one of the biggest blowout wins of any team this season with a 29-run district victory.
Sanger (14-8) scored 15 runs in the first inning and eight in the second as it poured on the offense in the win, adding to a combined one-hitter from its three pitchers.
Dylan Echols led the offensive effort with four RBIs and five runs scored. Chase Wernimont, Bryson Liechty and Justin Horst had three RBIs each, while Phillip Lerma and Eli Wilson added two apiece.
Ponder 7, Paradise 0
The Lions took home a shutout win on Teacher Appreciation Night.
Ponder (5-13, 2-1) returns home to host Paradise Friday.
