The stakes continue to rise for area baseball teams with just two weeks of district play remaining after Friday's contests.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down how several area teams fared on the night below.
Braswell 5, Prosper 4
The Bengals avenged Tuesday's loss to Prosper with a win Friday to split the teams' season series.
Braswell (9-16-3, 3-7 in district) was led by two RBIs from Daxton Macias along with one apiece by Austin Lastovica, Alex Lopez and Wesley Grant. Gavin Taylor got the save with a strong inning or work, allowing no hits and two walks with one strikeout.
The Bengals are back in action Tuesday versus Little Elm in their penultimate district series.
Allen 4, Guyer 0
The Wildcats settled for a series split and tie with Allen for the District 5-6A lead after winning the teams' meeting earlier this week.
Guyer (21-9, 9-1) struggled to find its offense with just four hits as the Eagles scored four first-inning runs and held on the rest of the way. The result left the two teams tied for the district lead at 9-1 coming down the home stretch of district play.
The Wildcats start another key district series Tuesday against McKinney as they look to continue pursuing the district championship.
Argyle 11, Ryan 1
The state-ranked Eagles rolled to a comfortable victory over their area foe Raiders to sweep the week's series.
Argyle (22-4-2, 9-1) pulled ahead early and continued racking up the runs in the win over Ryan (11-11-1, 5-5). Micah Roberts drove in three runs in the game, while Brodey McConnico, Colton Roquemore and Hunter Sandifer had one RBI apiece. Brady Cardwell drove in the Raiders' lone run.
Argyle is back in action Tuesday against district-leading Grapevine, which is a perfect 10-0 in district. Ryan takes on Haltom on Saturday before a district series with Richland next week.
Grapevine 9, Denton High 8
The Broncos suffered a series sweep at the hands of district-leading Grapevine as they saw a late lead slip away in their narrow loss.
Denton High (9-14-2, 3-7) led 8-3 through five innings before surrendering two runs in the sixth and four more in the seventh. Elliott Jones had three of the team's RBIs, while Cooper Felts had two.
The Broncos are back in action Tuesday at area foe Lake Dallas.
Colleyville Heritage 6, Lake Dallas 3
The Falcons suffered a tough district loss to Colleyville Heritage on Friday.
Lake Dallas (12-13, 1-9) suffered a series sweep at the hands of Colleyville Heritage in a pair of close contests after falling 5-4 on Tuesday. Braden Franks and Cayden Decker posted the team's two RBIs in the contest.
The Falcons host Denton High Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Aubrey 7, Frisco Panther Creek 0
The Chaparrals notched an important district victory over Panther Creek to remain above .500 in district play.
Aubrey (12-11-2, 6-4) was led by a complete game shutout from Ryder Owens, who struck out eight batters while allowing one hit. Bryson Bohannon had an RBI and a double offensively as Diego Tagliaferro finished with two RBIs.
The Chaps are back in action Tuesday at Anna.
No. 23 Farmersville 13, Sanger 7
Check out the Record-Chronicle's full story on the game for additional information, photos and quotes from Sanger coach Yancarlo Palacios.
