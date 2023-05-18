The Eagles dropped Game 1 of a playoff series for a second straight week, this time falling to Burleson to put their backs are against the wall once again.
Argyle (28-9-2) looks to rebound Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Aledo High and force a decisive Game 3. The Eagles will need to win a third straight Game 3 if they want to keep their playoff run alive for another round.
Aubrey 8, Van Alstyne 1
The Chaparrals rolled to a series-opening victory over district foe Van Alstyne in the teams' fourth meeting of the season, the first in the playoffs.
Aubrey (20-12-2) pulled ahead 2-0 in the first inning and 8-0 through six innings before surrendering one inconsequential run in the bottom of the seventh.
Branden West went 2 for 4 on the day with two doubles and a pair of RBIs, also entering on the mound to record the final out of the contest. Ryan McMeen added a 2 for 4 outing with a pair of triples and two RBIs, while Andy Fetters had three RBIs.
Ryder Owens added one RBI in addition to a strong start, going six innings while striking out six with just three hits and no runs allowed.
The win kept the Chaparrals undefeated in the playoffs and 4-0 on the year against Van Alstyne. They will look to extend both of those streaks and finish off the series sweep Friday at 7:30 p.m. back at Prosper Rock Hill High.
More high school sports in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Featured Local Savings
Featured Local Savings
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.