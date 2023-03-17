Plenty of district baseball games were on the docket Thursday and Friday as area teams continue playing some of their most meaningful contests of the still young season.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down several of the two days' results below.
Prosper Rock Hill 10, Braswell 4
The Bengals were swept by Rock Hill Friday in suffering a second straight six-run defeat. They previously lost 8-2 on Wednesday.
Braswell (5-9-3) trailed 4-3 after an inning before Rock Hill's three-run top of the third broke the game open for good. Some insurance runs down the road made the deficit insurmountable.
Braden Fields went 0 for 2 with two walks and a pair of runs scored. Nomar Duran batted 2 for 3 with three RBIs, while Sterling Bigley notched one RBI on an 0 for 4 day. Austin Lastovica drew four walks.
No. 25 Guyer 3, No. 23 Prosper 1 (F/8)
The Wildcats came away with a crucial series sweep of Prosper after a pair of eighth-inning runs made the difference in the narrow affair.
Guyer (14-6, 2-0) took an early 1-0 lead in the third inning as Oklahoma signee Brad Pruett's sacrifice groundout scored Seth Johnston. Prosper (11-8, 0-2) tied things up on a fielder's choice of its own in the bottom of the seventh.
The Wildcats answered with two runs in the next half-inning on an RBI single by Jody Murillo and Texas signee Lane Allen taking home on a passed ball. They finished off the victory with a strong bottom of the eighth.
The game comes two days after Guyer notched a 2-0 win over the Eagles on Wednesday, making it a second straight low-scoring affair.
Richland 6, Denton High 5
The Broncos suffered a tough defeat as Richland brought home the series sweep with the one-run win.
Denton High (6-8-2, 0-2) was led by a strong two-way performance from Joseph Dominguez, who pitched 6 1/3 innings with three strikeouts and also hit 3 for 3 at the plate with two triples, a walk and a run scored. Elliott Jones also hit 3 for 4.
Argyle 5, Lake Dallas 0
Check out the Record-Chronicle's full story on the game for additional information along with quotes from Argyle coach Ricky Griffin and second baseman Colton Roquemore.
Aubrey 11, Frisco Panther Creek 3
The Chaparrals rode some strong middle innings to victory over Panther Creek.
Aubrey (7-8-2, 2-1) picked up its second straight win by rallying from a 2-1 deficit with two runs in the third inning, three in the fourth and four in the fifth. They scored 11 runs on 13 hits and held Panther Creek to just five hits.
Andy Fetters hit 2 for 4 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Wade Huckaby was 3 for 5 with two more RBIs, while Branden West and Landon Martin notched two RBIs apiece as well. Bryson Bohannon came through with a pair of doubles on the day.
From Thursday
Ryan 2, Birdville 1
The Raiders notched a narrow win over Birdville to split the pair's district series after taking a loss in Wednesday's series opener.
Ryan named Jakob Holzer its player of the game after he pitched 5 2/3 innings with 14 strikeouts, just one hit allowed, three walks and one earned run.
