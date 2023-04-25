The final week of the baseball regular season is underway.
Nine of the 11 UIL teams in the Denton Record-Chronicle's coverage area have played their first games of the week with the exception of Denton High and Argyle. The two are set to play Thursday in Denton and then again Friday in Argyle on a quick turnaround.
The Record-Chronicle runs down how the week has gone so far for area squads below.
Braswell 4, McKinney Boyd 3
The Bengals held on for a narrow win over McKinney Boyd as they saw a three-run lead turn to one in the bottom of the sixth inning, but retained their one-run cushion the rest of the way.
Braswell (11-17-3, 5-8 in district) was led by two RBIs from Braden Fields along with one apiece by Austin Lastovica and Vanson Jones. Wesley Grant also had two hits on the day with two runs scored, while Aaron Grant and Alex Lopez scored the other two runs.
The Bengals wrap up district play at home Friday against Boyd.
No. 23 Guyer 11, Prosper Rock Hill 1
The Wildcats rolled to a five-inning, run-rule victory over Rock Hill to maintain their one-game lead over Allen atop District 5-6A.
Guyer (24-9, 12-1) got big nights at the plate from Caleb Cowan and Hawk Bowers, who each went 2 for 3 with four RBIs and two runs scored. Cowan had a pair of home runs, while Bowers had one. Jack Cagianello added two RBIs and Blade Carver posted one.
Cagianello also went the distance on the mound, throwing a no-hitter with five strikeouts, two walks and one unearned run.
The Wildcats wrap up district play Friday at Rock Hill. They can assure themselves of the outright district title and top seed for the playoffs with a win, while a loss and Allen win would bring a potential tiebreaker into play.
Ryan 10, Colleyville Heritage 4
The Raiders locked up a playoff berth with a crucial home win over Colleyville Heritage on Tuesday.
Ryan (13-14-1, 7-6) named Griffin Whitehill its player of the game after he went 1 for 2 with two RBIs and a walk in the win.
The Raiders wrap up district play Friday at Colleyville Heritage before beginning their playoff push.
Ponder 12, Pilot Point 2
Check out the Record-Chronicle's full story on the game for additional information and quotes from Ponder pitcher Kade Irons and coach Gavin Gregory.
From Monday
Birdville 9, Lake Dallas 0
The Falcons lost a blowout affair Tuesday at Birdville as six fifth-inning runs put the game out of reach for good.
Lake Dallas (12-16, 1-12) completes its season Friday versus Birdville.
Aubrey 2, Farmersville 1
The Chaparrals rallied from a deficit to take a narrow win over Farmersville in Monday's low-scoring, nondistrict affair.
Aubrey (15-11-2, 8-4) trailed 1-0 after a sacrifice groundout scored the Farmers' lone run in the bottom of the fourth inning. The Chaps scored two in the top of the fifth as Landon Martino and Diego Tagliaferro had an RBI apiece.
That offense was more than enough as three Aubrey pitchers combined to allow just four hits and one run with one strikeout in seven innings of work.
The Chaps wrap up the regular season at home Friday against Farmersville before heading into the playoffs.
Sanger 7, Wichita Falls 4
The Indians notched their latest district win as a four-run third inning gave them the advantage for good.
Sanger (19-11, 9-2) was led by a three-RBI day from Weston Hill along with one RBI apiece by Declan Echols and Bryson Liechty. Liechty also threw 2 2/3 innings of one-hit ball with four strikeouts in relief of starter Chase Wernimont.
The Indians finish district play Friday at Wichita Falls, having already clinched a playoff berth. They can also take home the outright district championship with a win on Friday.
More high school sports in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.