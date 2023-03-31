Area baseball teams continued progressing through their district slates Friday as the stakes continue to rise with playoff races taking shape.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down many of the night's results below.
Braswell 3, McKinney 1
The Bengals notched their second district win of the season as they got the better of McKinney in a pitchers duel to sweep the series.
Braswell (8-12-3, 2-4 in district) struck early with two runs in the bottom of the first inning as Texas Tech signee Sterling Bigley singled in Aaron Grant, then Nomar Duran scored on an error by the McKinney left fielder. The Lions scored their lone run in the top of the third on a wild pitch, but the Bengals tacked on one more in the bottom of the frame on a Duran sacrifice groundout.
Grant had a strong start on the mound, throwing five innings of two-hit ball with eight strikeouts, three walks and one unearned run allowed. Carter Bigley threw 1 2/3 innings of no-hit relief before Gavin Taylor got the final out with a strikeout to finish the job.
The Bengals are back in action Saturday against V.R. Eaton at 11 a.m. before next week's district series with Denton ISD rival Guyer.
No. 21 Guyer 6, McKinney Boyd 5
Speaking of the Wildcats, they remained unbeaten in district play and notched their third straight series sweep with a narrow victory over McKinney Boyd.
Guyer (18-7, 6-0) came out firing with five runs in the top of the first inning. Oklahoma signee Brad Pruett started things off with an RBI single, then Jack Cagianello singled in two more runs before Blade Carver tripled him in and Ryan McClure scored on a passed ball.
The Wildcats added one more run in the top of the third inning as Texas pledge Lane Allen scored on a passed ball. Boyd answered with five runs in the bottom half of the inning to nearly erase the deficit entirely, but Guyer held on from then on to finish the win.
Pruett surrendered five runs on six hits with five strikeouts in five innings of work before Jack Hickerson posted some strong relief work with three strikeouts and one hit allowed in the final two frames.
The Wildcats are back in action next week with a series against Denton ISD rival Braswell.
Grapevine 6, Ryan 0
Ryan fell to 8-9-1 on the season and 3-3 in district play with a tough loss to Grapevine.
The Raiders are back in action with their crosstown rivalry series against Denton High.
Denton High 11, Birdville 3
The Broncos stampeded past Birdville Friday night behind an offensive explosion at the plate
Denton High (9-10-2, 3-3) was led by a complete game outing on the mound from Joseph Dominguez, who struck out nine batters while allowing three hits and one earned run. Dominguez also hit 2 for 4 with a triple, an RBI and two runs scored.
Marshall Brown hit 2 for 3 with a double and a triple as he scored two runs and drew a walk. Ben Hutcherson also went 2 for 3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Zach Dowdy posted a team-high two RBIs, while Tim Scott, and Elliott Jones drove in a run apiece. Will Buchanan went 1 for 2 with a double and two walks.
The Broncos are back in action next week with a series against Ryan.
No. 3 Argyle 11, Colleyville Heritage 1
The No. 3-ranked Eagles continued rolling through their first district slate at the 5A level with a run-rule win over Colleyville Heritage.
Argyle (18-3-2, 6-0) has now swept three straight series and won 12 games in a row overall. The Eagles are back in action Tuesday versus Birdville.
Richland 10, Lake Dallas 7
After picking up its first district win earlier this week, Lake Dallas fell behind early as its comeback bid fell short against Richland.
The game was tied 1-1 after an inning, but Richland quickly pulled away to a 9-2 lead through four innings that proved too much for the Falcons to surmount.
Lake Dallas (11-9, 1-5) was led by two RBIs apiece from Austin Marcotte and Alex Price, while Braden Franks and Cash Conner had one each. Franks led the tea in hits with a 2 for 3 day alongside a walk.
The Falcons are back in action Saturday versus Saginaw.
Celina 13, Aubrey 2
The Chaparrals took a 2-1 lead in the top of the second inning, but it quickly dissipated at Celina took 13-2 run-rule win.
Aubrey (8-11-2, 0-2) is back in action Tuesday at Van Alstyne in its second district series.
Springtown 6, Krum 5
The Bobcats split their district series with Springtown after suffering their first defeat of district play on Friday
Krum (10-10, 3-1) is back in action Saturday against Kennedale.
Sanger 32, Wichita Falls Hirschi 3
The Indians scored a lot of runs in Friday's blowout win over Wichita Falls Hirschi.
Sanger (15-8 overall) beat Hirschi 29-0 on Tuesday night, completing a sweep of its first district series with Friday's victory. The team compiled those 32 runs on 20 hits in a dominating performance.
Justin Horst led the team with a 4 for 4 effort, including four RBIs and five runs scored. Phillip Lerma had a team-high six RBIs, while Barrett Gruber also had four RBIs as Bryson Liechty, Major Bilyeu and Weston Hill added three each. Chase Wernimont posted two RBIs on a three-hit day.
The Indians are back in action Tuesday at Gainesville.
Ponder 1, Paradise 0
The Lions found a way to score the one run they needed and triumph in a low-scoring affair as they took a much-needed victory.
Ponder (6-13, 3-1) scored its lone run in the bottom of the first inning as Austin Erickson reached on an error, scoring Luke Johnson. Cooper Rodgers tossed six innings of three-hit, shutout ball with 10 strikeouts and three walks, then Luke Johnson did not allow a hit in one inning of relief work.
The Lions are back in action Tuesday at Valley View.
