The opening round of the baseball playoffs got underway Thursday for all eight local teams that qualified for the postseason.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down how several of the night's games went below.
Guyer 3, Coppell 0
The Wildcats took a Game 1 victory over fourth-seeded Coppell behind a strong outing on the mound from Jack Cagianello.
The Weatherford College signee went the distance, striking out 10 while allowing three walks and one hit in seven innings of work. Brad Pruett and Blade Carver added solo home runs on the day, while Lane Allen drove in a third with a sacrifice fly.
Guyer (26-9) has a chance to close the series out Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Coppell High. Game 3 will be played at 1 p.m. Friday at Ryan High, if needed.
Ryan vs. Burleson
Game 1 of Ryan's (14-14-1) series against Burleson was postponed in the sixth inning due to weather. The two teams will pick up from that point at 6 p.m. Friday at Ryan with game 2 to follow.
Game 3 will be played at 11 a.m. Saturday at Saginaw Chisholm Trail High, if needed.
Argyle 6, Midlothian 3
The Eagles notched a key three-run win in their bi-district round series opened against third-seeded Midlothian.
Argyle (25-6-2) looks to close out the series Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Midlothian. Game 3 will be played at 12 p.m. Saturday with location TBD, if needed.
Aubrey 20, Dallas Carter 0
Check out the Record-Chronicle's full story on the game for additional information and quotes from Aubrey coach Nathan Henry.
Krum 8, Sanger 5
The Bobcats overcame an early deficit and fended off a late Indians rally to take Game 1 of the area foes' bi-district round series.
Krum () fell behind 1-0 in the bottom of the second, but plated four runs apiece in the top of the fifth and sixth innings to pull away for good.
The Bobcats were led by a three RBI day from Jonathan Massengale, who went 2 for 4. Creed Payne added two RBIs, while Brayden Loucks had one.
For Sanger, Declan Echols drove in two runs, while Bryson Liechty and Justin Horst had one RBI each.
The teams meet again at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Prosper Rock Hill High. Game 3 is set to be played Saturday at Rock Hill with time TBD.
