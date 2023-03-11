Area baseball teams continued their nondistrict slates Friday with a plethora of tournament games.
The Denton Record-Chronicle runs down some of the night's results below.
V.R. Eaton 10, Braswell 0
The Bengals were no-hit in a loss to Eaton Friday afternoon.
Braswell committed three errors in the five-inning, run-rule defeat where it struggled to find any momentum.
Guyer 12, Southside (Ark.) 0; Guyer 4, Justin Northwest 0
The Wildcats notched two victories on the day to continue their strong showing throughout the week's tournament play.
Seth Johnston hit 3 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored as a key part of the effort against Southside. Lane Allen added a 2 for 2 showing with three RBIs and two runs scored, including a three-run home run. Austin Wren and Jack Cagianello chipped in two RBIs apiece.
Brad Pruett led the way in Game 2, pitching a two-hit shutout to lead the Wildcats past Northwest.
The Colony 2, Ryan 0; The Colony 2, Ryan 1
The Raiders had a couple of tough losses to The Colony in narrow contests Friday.
Ryan held a 1-0 lead early in the second contest but could not come back from falling behind 2-1 in the sixth inning.
Fort Worth Chisholm Trail 7, Denton High 3; Denton 6, Braswell 4
The Broncos split a pair of games Friday after an undefeated first day of tournament play.
Denton High (6-5-2) dropped the first game despite Tim Scott going 3 for 3 with a run scored and Alden Armor hitting 2 for 2 with two RBIs and a walk.
In Game 2, Joseph Dominguez pitched 5 2/3 innings with three strikeouts, two runs allowed and no walks along with a 2 for 3 showing at the plate, including a double, one RBI and two runs scored. Will Buchanan added a 2 for 3 day with three RBIs and two stolen bases. Ben Hutcherson recorded the save.
For Braswell, Austin Lastovica went 2 for 3 with a run scored and Sterling Bigley went 1 for 3 with a two-RBI double. Wesley Grant also posted an RBI for the Bengals.
Argyle 8, Aubrey 0
The Eagles rolled to victory over the Chaparrals Friday at Fort Worth Brewer High.
Argyle was led by two RBIs apiece from Alex D'Angelo and Grady Emerson, the latter posting one double on the day. Reid Ross got the start on the mound for the Eagles, throwing 5 1/3 innings of four-hit ball with eight strikeouts and just one walk before John Gailey relieved him to finish off the final 2/3 of an inning with one hit allowed and one strikeout.
Aubrey's Ryder Owens had two hits on the game as the Chaps' lone multi-hit contributor.
Lake Dallas 4, Alma 3
The Falcons notched a narrow win over Alma Friday on their home field.
Lake Dallas (9-3) was led by a 2 for 3 day from Cash Conner, who had one RBI and drew a walk. William Lopez-Lopez added two RBIs as well, while Austin Marcotte hit 3 for 4 with two doubles.
Grapevine 4, Aubrey 3
The Chaparrals could not quite surmount Grapevine's three-run fourth inning surge, clawing back a run in the sixth but ultimately falling just short.
Ryan McMeen led the Aubrey (5-7-2) hitting effort at 2 for 3 with one RBI and a walk. Bryson Bohannon also went 1 for 2 with one RBI.
Sanger 10, Coram Deo 0; Sanger 4, Ponder 0
The Indians rolled to two more tournament victories Friday over Coram Deo and Denton-area foe Ponder.
Senger was led by Conner Murphree's one-hit complete game in the win over Coram Deo along with three hits by Major Bilyeu. Then in the win over Ponder, Reed Sebastian paved the way with a two-hit complete game and Phillip Lerma hit 2 for 3.
Sanger wraps up the weekend's tournament play Saturday at 11:30 against Rio Vista.
Bridgeport 6, Ponder 5
The Lions suffered a tough loss to Bridgeport Friday as they took a one run lead in the bottom of the sixth inning before surrendering two runs in the top of the seventh to fall just short.
Luke Johnson led Ponder's hitting effort in the contest, going 2 for 3 with one RBI. Kade Irons drew three walks and added one RBI himself, while Trevor Hernandez drew two walks and posted an RBI himself.
More high school sports in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.