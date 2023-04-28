Baseball teams across the area wrapped up their regular seasons on Friday with many playing their district finales as the playoffs approach.
The Denton Record-Chronicle runs down how several teams fared on the day below.
McKinney Boyd 7, Braswell 1
The Bengals wrapped up their season with a tough loss to McKinney Boyd.
Braswell (11-18-3, 5-9 in district) got its lone RBI in the game from Wesley Grant, who went 2 for 3 with two doubles.
No. 23 Guyer 6, Prosper Rock Hill 3
The Wildcats locked up their first outright district championship in program history as they finished off a sweep of Rock Hill in their final district series.
Guyer (25-9, 13-1) was led by a big day at the plate from Texas signee Lane Allen, who went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and a run scored as he had a double and a home run. Blade Carver added the Wildcats' other RBI.
Now, Guyer heads into the first playoffs with strong momentum after rolling through district play.
Ryan 8, Collevyille Heritage 0
The Raiders already had a playoff spot secured heading into the final day of district play, but they still finished off their district slate strong.
Ryan (14-14-1, 8-6) swept the series with Colleyville Heritage as Jakob Holzer led the way with a strong two-way showing. He hit 1 for 3 with a three-run home run and threw a complete game three-hitter with two walks and 11 strikeouts.
The Raiders take strong momentum into the playoffs after notching some key wins late in district play.
Argyle 7, Denton High 4
The Eagles swept their season series with their area foe Broncos to finish district play with two wins after a tough series sweep last week.
Argyle (24-6-2, 11-3), which entered the game with a playoff spot already secured, fell behind 4-0 early but rallied to tie in the bottom of the seventh and three to win in the bottom of the eighth.
Denton High (12-16-2, 5-9) jumped out to its early edge behind two RBIs from Joseph Dominguez, who went 2 for 3 with a triple, along with one RBI apiece by Cooper Felts and Will Buchanan.
The Broncos' season came to an end with the defeat, while Argyle takes District 7-5A's second seed into the playoffs.
Farmersville 14, Aubrey 13
The Chaparrals dropped their second nondistrict tune-up of the week in a high-scoring affair against Farmersville.
Aubrey (15-12-2, 8-4) was led by Bryson Bohannon, who went 2 for 5 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and three RBIs. Andy Fetters went 2 foe 3 with an RBI, while Wade Huckaby and Hunter Whitley added two RBIs apiece.
The Chaps' bi-district round playoff info is to be announced.
Wichita Falls 7, Sanger 0
The Indians took a tough loss in their district finale, missing an opportunity to win the outright district championship.
Sanger (19-12, 9-3) finishes the regular season in a three-way tie for first place with Burkburnett and Wichita Falls in District 7-4A.
The three teams are set to play a tiebreaker tournament to determine the district's top three seeds with Burkburnett getting a bye as Sanger and Wichita Falls play the first game.
Pilot Point 5, Ponder 0
The Bearcats notched a pivotal home win over their area rival Lions to clinch a playoff berth on senior night.
Pilot Point was led by a strong outing from Kade Morgan, who threw 6 and 2/3 innings and tallied 16 strikeouts in the victory. Ponder (12-14, 10-4) already had District 10-3A's second seed secured heading into the contest, while the Bearcats tied for fourth in the district with the win.
The pair will begin their playoff runs next week.
