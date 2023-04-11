Baseball teams across the state continued pushing closer to the postseason Tuesday with less than three full weeks of district play remaining.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down several area teams' results on the day below.
Prosper 3, Braswell 1
The Bengals struck first but fell victim to Prosper's key fifth-inning surge in a low-scoring loss to the Eagles.
Braswell (8-16-3, 2-7 in district) scored its lone run in the top of the first inning on an RBI single by Austin Lastovica, scoring Aaron Grant. The game was quickly tied in the bottom of the second, then Prosper scored two more runs in the fifth inning to take the lead for good.
The Bengals are set to host Prosper Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Guyer 6, Allen 2
No. 4/6 Argyle 7, Ryan 2
The Eagles knocked off the Raiders in a battle of Denton-area foes.
Argyle (21-4-2, 8-1) is set to host Ryan (11-10-1, 5-4) in the second game of the series Friday at 7 p.m.
Grapevine 10, Denton High 0
The Broncos suffered their fifth defeat in their last six games with a run-rule road loss to Grapevine.
Denton High (9-13-2, 3-6) struggled to muster much offense on the night with three hits. It allowed two runs in the first, third and sixth innings along with a four-run fifth inning as Grapevine triumphed in six frames.
The teams meet again Friday at 7 p.m. in Denton.
Colleyville Heritage 5, Lake Dallas 4
The Falcons took a narrow defeat to Colleyville Heritage on Tuesday.
Lake Dallas (12-12, 1-8) pulled ahead 4-3 in the top of the seventh inning as Cole Ingram notched an RBI single, later scoring on an error alongside Cash Conner amid a three-run frame. Colleyville Heritage answered with two runs in the bottom of the seventh, the pair coming on a walk-off two-run homer with two outs in the inning.
The Falcons host Colleyville Heritage on Friday at 7 p.m.
Aubrey 11, Frisco Panther Creek 1
The Chaparrals notched a run-rule victory over Panther Creek behind a nine-run sixth inning.
Aubrey (11-11-2) was led by three RBIs from Ryder Owens, while Andy Fetters, Hank Nokes, Hunter Whitley and Diego Tagliaferro added two RBIs apiece. Wade Huckaby allowed three hits, one walk and one earned run while striking out seven in six innings of work.
The Chaps complete the series on the road Friday at 7 p.m.
Krum 9, Lake Worth 4
The Bobcats notched a comfortable series-opening win over Lake Worth.
Krum (12-11, 5-2) is back in action to wrap up the series Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Lake Worth.
