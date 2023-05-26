Argyle logo

Guyer got its first regional semifinal series in program history underway Friday, while Argyle played Game 2 of its series with Abilene Wylie.

The Denton Record-Chronicle runs down how the teams fared on the night below.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

0
0
0
0
0