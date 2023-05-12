Round 2 of the high school baseball playoffs continued Friday with several local teams in action.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down how they fared on the day below.
Guyer 10, Arlington Martin 1
Argyle 6, Arlington Heights 0
The Eagles rallied from dropping Game 1 of their series with Arlington Heights to take the second game on Friday and keep their season alive.
Argyle (27-8-2) scored six runs in the second inning to take the victory. The Eagles will look to win the series Saturday with Game 3 set for a 12 p.m. first pitch at V.R. Eaton High.
Aubrey 8, Godley 7
The Chaparrals broke out to a seven-run lead in the top of the first inning and held on to take a narrow win over Godley in Game 1 of the teams' series.
Aubrey (18-12-2) was led by strong days at the plate from Wade Huckaby, who went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, and Bryson Bohannon, who was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a run scored.
Ryder Owens had a strong start on the mound, going 5 2/3 innings with four strikeouts while allowing three hits and two earned runs. Branden West relieved him, going 1 1/3 innings while surrendering just two hits and one unearned run.
The Chaparrals will look to sweep the series with a win in Game 2, which is set for Saturday at 1 p.m. at Saginaw High.
Stephenville 3, Krum 2
The Bobcats' season came to a close as they suffered a second straight narrow defeat to Stephenville following a 3-1 loss in Game 1.
Krum (18-18) took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first before the Yellow Jackets answered in the bottom half of the inning, then scored two more in the third to take the lead for good. Krum scored one more run in the fifth inning but could not quite complete the comeback.
The Bobcats' season comes to a close with the defeat. They made their first Round 2 appearance since 2018 this season after knocking off area rival Sanger in the opening round of the postseason.
Gunter 5, Ponder 0
The Lions suffered a tough loss to Gunter in Game 1 of the teams' series on Friday.
Ponder will look to rebound and keep its season rolling on Saturday. Game 2 of the series is set for a 1 p.m. first pitch Saturday at Prosper Rock Hill High, while Game 3 will follow, if needed.
