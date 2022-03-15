The road to Round Rock begins in earnest this week.
Here are five players to watch as Denton-area district baseball heats up.
Jayson Jones, Braswell
The Arkansas commit, MLB prospect and reigning 2021 DRC Offensive Player of the Year enters the District 5-6A schedule with plenty of fanfare.
Jones, who is among the country’s top high school infielders, worked his way to a .377 average last season with an on-base percentage of 1.339, plus 22 RBIs and four homers. With new coach Rob Thomas at the helm this season, the Bengals (4-4) are sure to rely on their senior shortstop.
Jacob Byrd, Guyer
Guyer needed all the help it could get during its route to the Class 6A playoffs just a season ago, and Byrd was a big part of that. He racked up a .317 average and was among the best offensive players for the Wildcats, along with catcher and fellow Cisco College recruit Wes Duncan.
Guyer, which is off to a 10-3 start, is loaded. The Wildcats feature several future college players, including NCAA Division I recruits such as infielder Lane Allen (Texas commit), pitchers Braedyn Cunningham (Houston) and Brad Pruett (Texas State), and outfielder C.J. Rice (High Point).
Evan Brandt, Argyle
Brandt compiled a 1.41 ERA with an 11-1 record and 68 strikeouts while claiming the District 7-4A Pitcher of the Year award last spring for the Class 4A power.
Argyle, which is off to an 8-2 start, also has a nice arm in Trevor Duck who totaled 83 strikeouts to go along with a 1.83 ERA in 2021.
Wade Huckaby, Aubrey
Huckaby was the 2021 Newcomer of the Year last season, and for good reason. He posted a 2.25 ERA in 55 2/3 innings along with 60 strikeouts as a sophomore. The Chaps will now turn to Huckaby to carry the staff this season after reaching the region quarterfinals.
{span}Andy Fetters, Aubrey{/span}The All-District first baseman hit .356 while also driving in 25 runs as he helped the Chaps finish 30-6 a season ago. The Chaps are off to a 10-4 start this spring.