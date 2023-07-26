Aubrey’s Bryson Bohannon and Sanger’s Chase Wernimont were honored among the state’s top baseball players Wednesday on the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association’s 4A all-state teams.
Bohannon took home second-team honors at catcher, while Wernimont earned an honorable mention nod among the outfielders.
Bohannon was the Denton Record-Chronicle’s 2023 All-Area Defensive Player of the Year after leading the Chaparrals to the regional semifinal round of the playoffs for the first time since 2010. The Augustana College signee hit .425 with four home runs and 27 RBIs, adding a stout .981 fielding percentage behind the plate.
Wernimont earned a first-team all-area nod after a standout season of his own in leading the Indians to their first playoff berth in four years and first share of a district title in nine years. He hit .386 with 27 RBIs, stole 24 bases and went 7-3 on the mound with 95 strikeouts and a 3.60 ERA in 55 innings pitched.
The honor comes after Wernimont (4A third team) was also among five Denton-area players selected to the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association’s all-state teams. Guyer’s Brad Pruett (6A third team), Denton High’s Joseph Dominguez (5A first team) and Argyle’s Park Prater (5A first team) and Colton Roquemore (5A first team) also earned THSBCA nods.
The Blue Bell/TSWA honors for Classes 5A and 6A will be revealed over the next two days.
