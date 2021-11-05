Sorry, an error occurred.
Updated: November 6, 2021 @ 4:22 am
RIVER OAKS — For the second straight year, Aubrey is in the Class 4A Region II quarterfinals, this time after downing Alvarado in straight sets (25-19, 25-21, 25-22) on Friday night.
Sydney Garrison led Aubrey (27-9) with 12 kills followed by Meagan Szostek with nine and Lexie Temple with eight.
Gracie Bell had 31 assists to help with the offensive charge. The Lady Chaparrals also tallied 11 aces in the match.
On defense, Garrison led the way with 14 digs while Temple had a team-high three blocks.
Aubrey moves into the third round to face Midlothian Heritage, the District 11-4A champs and a team it swept last year in area round. Time, date and location are still to be determined.