FLOWER MOUND — Last year in the opening round of the playoffs, Aubrey had no trouble sweeping Dallas Lincoln in a dominating fashion.
Nearly a year removed from last season’s lopsided match, the two programs faced off once again on Monday night at Marcus High School for the bi-district championship.
Although Lincoln showed glimpses of moving past the Lady Chaparrals at times, the result at the end of the match remained the same from a year ago.
The Lady Chaparrals swept Dallas Lincoln 25-20, 25-15, 25-13 to advance to the area round against the winner of tomorrow’s match between Carrollton Ranchview and Fort Worth Castleberry.
“We’ve got to keep rolling with this win,” Aubrey coach Whitney Stout said. “We’ve got to play capable of the way we are playing from the beginning.”
At the beginning of the match, several Aubrey hitting errors allowed Lincoln to hang around longer than Stout and the Lady Chaparrals envisioned.
After Aubrey went on to defeat the Lady Lions 25-20 in the opening set, Stout told her team to “just relax and play.”
“We just needed to quit overdoing things,” Stout said. “We also had some young kids who were nervous, and anytime you’re going into your first playoff game there will be some nerves.”
One of Aubrey’s talented young hitters, freshman Sydney Garrison, led the Lady Chaparrals with 15 kills. However, it took the freshman a little longer than normal to find her groove in the large arena.
“When we never play in a big arena like this, it takes some getting used to,” Stout said. “Also, I just told them to keep the ball inbounds instead of trying to kill everything they hit. That seemed to really help Sydney find her rhythm later in the game.”
In the final two sets, the Lady Chaparrals looked much more like the team that finished a game away sharing the District 11-4A championship with No. 25 Celina.
Aubrey took the first six points of the second set en route to a 25-15 victory before returning to the floor to win the final set by double digits.
Senior captain Laney Roos finished with seven digs on the night, while Gracie Bell totaled 17 assists.
“We talk all the time about how success in the playoffs comes from the team who gets hot at the right time, has a little luck and creates momentum for themselves,” Stout said. “We’re going to do everything we can to make sure we create that type of stuff on our end.”