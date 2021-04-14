Aubrey coach Nate Henry has gotten the same question from a handful of people over the past few months.
The Chaparrals have been on a tear to start the season, and they now sport a record of 23-2 overall after Tuesday’s 2-0 win over Van Alstyne. Aubrey is also ranked No. 8 in the latest Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 4A poll.
So, naturally, everyone has been asking Henry the same thing — did he really see this coming?
“Not really,” Henry admitted. “We started seven seniors last year. I knew we were going to have a good year last year. Then we came out this year, and all seven of them are gone. We had to replace seven starters. Last night [Tuesday], I think we started three sophomores and a freshman. We had to replace a lot. I knew our sophomore group was our next best group, but I probably could have never expected this good of a start.”
Henry attributes Aubrey’s success thus far primarily to his team’s selfless nature.
He also credits the Chaparrals’ three seniors — Garrett Graef, Zak Taylor and Jaxon Holder, who is signed with Dallas Baptist — for their incredible leadership mentoring the underclassmen.
“We’ve played in a lot of close games, and we’ve come out successful,” Henry said. “That usually doesn’t happen when you’re starting that many young guys.
“It starts with our three seniors. They do the right thing on and off the field. Our young guys follow them. When your best players are your leaders and hardest workers, you’re going to do something special. It’s good for those young guys to follow those three.”
Now, with just four district games remaining, the Chaparrals are in the thick of the District 9-4A title race. Aubrey is 7-1 in district play, with its lone loss coming to Celina a few weeks ago on a walk-off home run.
The Chaparrals will get another crack at the Bobcats at home on April 27 in what could be a de facto 9-4A championship game. But for the time being, Henry said his team is just focused on continuing to do the things that have gotten them to this point.
“This is a really special group of kids,” Henry said. “They’re selfless and play for each other. They love each other.”
“It’s been really fun to sit back and watch them play.”