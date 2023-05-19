FRISCO — Diego Tagliaferro gave Aubrey the final word Friday in a 9-8, eight-inning win over Van Alstyne as his walk-off sacrifice fly sent the Chaparrals on to the regional semifinals.
The flyout wrapped up a contest that contained quite a bit of chaos, particularly over the last two innings.
The two teams combined for 22 hits and four errors in a game that featured four lead changes. The Panthers flipped a 4-3 deficit to an 8-4 lead with five runs in the top of the seventh inning, then Aubrey tied it up with four runs in the bottom half to send the game to extra innings.
Those wild swings along with an intentional walk of Landon Martino ultimately gave Tagliaferro the chance to end the game with one swing of the bat. He did just that on a flyout to left field that scored a tagging Wade Huckaby from third base.
"I just took it personal," Tagliaferro said of the intentional walk. "I was like, 'OK, I need to do it.' The catcher was talking smack, too. I just needed to do it. ... Just don't ground out, that was my thing. Don't ground out because the play's going to be at the plate."
With the win, Aubrey advanced to the regional semifinal round of the playoffs for the first time since 2010, when it went all the way to the Class 2A regional final.
The Chaps will face the winner of Brownsboro and Liberty-Eylau's series in the next round. Liberty-Eylau won Game 1 by a score of 3-2 on Friday and Game 2 is set for 2 p.m. Saturday with a third contest to follow, if needed.
The swing gave Tagliaferro his second RBI in as many innings after he had an RBI single in the seventh inning that scored the second run of the Chaps' four-run push during the frame. Martino preceded him with an RBI single of his own.
Bryson Bohannon delivered later in the seventh with a one-out, two-run single into right field that tied the game at 8-8, an inning after his RBI double had given Aubrey (21-12-2) a 5-4 lead. The senior catcher also made a key tag at the plate in the top of the seventh inning that prevented a run from scoring.
Bohannon was one of several Chaps who delivered in key moments on the night as they rallied from a pair of deficits to ultimately get the job done.
"We preach that," Aubrey coach Nathan Henry said of his team's resilience. "Right now our deal is belief — you have to have belief in one another. One you have that, it's transferrable. We didn't panic, and we haven't done that all year.
"The more you put into it, the harder it is to quit."
The victory gave the Chaps a perfect 5-0 record against fellow District 11-4A member Van Alstyne this season, including three wins by just a single run.
It was Aubrey that held the early edge in the contest, too, as Branden West knocked an RBI double into deep left-center field in the top of the first inning. West added an RBI single in the third inning on a night where he went 3 for 5 at the plate and struck out Van Alstyne's (18-18) last three batters.
His second RBI came after Van Alstyne scored three runs in the top of the second with a bunt single, an error and an RBI single into the outfield.
The Chaps tied the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the fifth as Huckaby grounded into a fielder's choice, then took the lead in the bottom of the sixth on Bohannon's RBI double before ultimately coming out on top of the wild events that ensued.
The win gave Aubrey its third consecutive sweep of the playoffs and 13th victory overall in their last 14 games after starting the season 8-11-2.
It took plenty of experimentation to find their footing — including what Henry estimates to be 20 different offensive and defensive lineups — but the Chaps found their groove in district play and haven't looked back since.
They will look to keep that momentum rolling into the next round of the postseason.
"Early on, we played in a bunch of 5A and 6A tournaments, and we did it for this reason right here, to get us against good competition," Henry said. "We started clicking the series against [Van Alstyne]. We just kind of got on a roll and the kids started saying, 'Don't let the Chaps get hot.'
"I think they've gotten hot."
