Coming off a heartbreaking last-second loss to Anna last week, Aubrey could not muster quite enough Thursday night in a 29-14 defeat versus Arlington Seguin at Choctaw Stadium.

The Chaparrals mustered 214 yards of total offense on the night, including 160 on the ground, as Class 5A Division II foe Seguin proved too much to handle. The Cougars amassed 324 total yards with an almost even split on the ground and through the air, though three of their four touchdowns came from passes.

