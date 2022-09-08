Coming off a heartbreaking last-second loss to Anna last week, Aubrey could not muster quite enough Thursday night in a 29-14 defeat versus Arlington Seguin at Choctaw Stadium.
The Chaparrals mustered 214 yards of total offense on the night, including 160 on the ground, as Class 5A Division II foe Seguin proved too much to handle. The Cougars amassed 324 total yards with an almost even split on the ground and through the air, though three of their four touchdowns came from passes.
Aubrey was without star running back Braylon Colgrove for a second straight week due to a leg injury he suffered in the Chaps’ Week 1 win over Sunnyvale. Coach Keith Ivy said Aubrey was taking the injury day by day earlier this week and said the team kept Colgrove out of last week’s contest as a precautionary measure.
In his stead, running back Emerson Cagle was the offense’s focal point once again. Cagle ran 18 times for 94 yards and both of the team’s two touchdowns while also catching two passes for 47 yards.
It was all Seguin early in this one. After the Chaps were stopped on fourth-and-two from Seguin’s 17-yard line on their opening drive, the Cougars opened the scoring with an 84-yard drive capped off by a 31-yard touchdown pass and successful two-point conversion to lead 8-0.
Seguin extended its lead early in the second quarter with a second passing touchdown, this one from 22 yards out to put it ahead 15-0. Aubrey answered on its next possession with a 56-yard drive culminating in a score by Cagle from 10 yards out. That score was the last of the opening half.
After a punt by the Cougars and Aubrey turnover on downs to open the second half, Seguin went back ahead by two scores with a 92-yard scoring drive punctuated by an 11-yard passing touchdown. The Chaps responded as Cagle found the end zone from one yard out on their next possession to make the deficit 22-14.
Then early in the fourth quarter, Aubrey forced a Seguin fumble and turnover on downs, but could not find success offensively with a pair of three-and-outs. The Cougars ran off all but the final 20 seconds of the contest with a final, lengthy drive that ended with a 19-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-five to seal the win.
Next up for Aubrey is its nondistrict finale at home next Friday against Frisco Panther Creek, which is in its first year of UIL competition and plays Frisco Emerson this Friday.
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.