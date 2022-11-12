Heading into Friday night as one of two area UIL volleyball teams still standing, Aubrey ended up as the lone survivor, and one once again Saturday to make the state tournament.
The Lady Chaparrals pulled off a four-set win over Canton, then a sweep of Celina to build on consecutive regional final appearances over the last two years. They will face Bellville (39-10) on Thursday at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland at 7 p.m. for a spot in the state championship match.
The Denton Record-Chronicle runs through the two wins that got Aubrey to the state tournament.
Aubrey 3, Canton 1 and Aubrey 3, Celina 0
The Lady Chaps continued their dominant run through the postseason with two more wins Friday and Saturday to leave them as the only area team remaining in the UIL volleyball playoffs.
Aubrey (38-9) first knocked off Canton (33-8) in the regional semifinals with a four-set victory. It lost the first set 25-20 before dominating the next three in a row by scores of 25-13, 25-14 and 25-13.
The victory brought the Lady Chaps to their third meeting of the year with district foe Celina (37-4), the same team that knocked them out in last year's regional final round. The teams split their regular-season meetings this fall, each going to four sets, with Aubrey taking the district's top seed into the playoffs via tiebreaker.
The Lady Chaps came out on top in the third meeting with a convincing three-set victory. They dominated the opener 25-16 before taking the next two sets 25-21 and 25-23 to sweep the match and advance to the state semifinals.
A win over Bellville in the semis would put Aubrey against the winner of Huffman Hargrave (33-13) and Amarillo Randall (38-8) for the 4A state championship.
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.