PARIS — The Aubrey Lady Chaparrals made history on Friday night in Paris against Pleasant Grove in their matchup in the Class 4A Region II semifinal, as they used a steady offensive attack to claim an 8-4 victory and punch their ticket to the region final for the first time since 2008.
Aubrey jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning courtesy of a couple of RBIs from Kaelyn Cash, Abby Hammett and Nia Bengtzen. Pleasant Grove tied it up in the fourth before the Lady Chaps recaptured the lead in the sixth with an RBI from Bree Jones and a score from Bengtzen. Kate Fetters put the nail in the coffin with a two-run double in the seventh to put it away.
Up next, Aubrey will face Bullard for a spot in the state semifinal.