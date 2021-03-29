The Aubrey Chaparrals continue to stay white hot.
Winners of its last 18 games, Aubrey (19-1) checks in as the No. 8-ranked team in the latest Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 4A poll.
The Chaparrals’ only loss this season came more than a month ago on Feb. 25, when they lost to Rowlett 8-1. Since then, Aubrey has mowed down teams.
On March 16, the Chaps opened District 9-4A play with a 4-1 win over Sanger. Aubrey pitcher Wade Huckaby tossed a two-hitter in the victory.
Last Friday, the Chaparrals knocked off Anna 3-2 to push their district record to 3-0. Dallas Baptist signee Jaxon Holder went 1-for-2 with an RBI in the win, and he also scored two runs.
Aubrey is on a roll, but the Chaps don’t plan on resting on their laurels any time soon.
“We hope [the baseball gods] stay on our side,” Aubrey coach Nate Henry said on March 16 after the Chaps’ win over Sanger. “Records, rankings — none of that matters. You’ve still got to come out and work every single day because work is what wins. You have to earn the right to win.”