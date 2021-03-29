Aubrey
Aubrey shortstop Jaxon Holder fields a ground ball hit by a Sanger batter March 16 in Aubrey.

 Jeff Woo/DRC

The Aubrey Chaparrals continue to stay white hot.

Winners of its last 18 games, Aubrey (19-1) checks in as the No. 8-ranked team in the latest Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 4A poll.

The Chaparrals’ only loss this season came more than a month ago on Feb. 25, when they lost to Rowlett 8-1. Since then, Aubrey has mowed down teams.

On March 16, the Chaps opened District 9-4A play with a 4-1 win over Sanger. Aubrey pitcher Wade Huckaby tossed a two-hitter in the victory.

Last Friday, the Chaparrals knocked off Anna 3-2 to push their district record to 3-0. Dallas Baptist signee Jaxon Holder went 1-for-2 with an RBI in the win, and he also scored two runs.

Aubrey is on a roll, but the Chaps don’t plan on resting on their laurels any time soon.

“We hope [the baseball gods] stay on our side,” Aubrey coach Nate Henry said on March 16 after the Chaps’ win over Sanger. “Records, rankings — none of that matters. You’ve still got to come out and work every single day because work is what wins. You have to earn the right to win.”

REECE WADDELL can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @ReeceWaddell15.

