AUBREY — Coming off a 12-2 season and the deepest playoff run in program history, Aubrey appeared well-positioned to build on that success coming into this fall.
The Chaparrals returned star running back Braylon Colgrove, who ran for 2,131 yards and 32 touchdowns last season, alongside seven starters from a stout defense that surrendered just 16.4 points per game. Those factors helped Aubrey earn a No. 11 ranking for all of Class 4A Division II in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s preseason rankings.
Through this season’s first three weeks, though, not all went to plan for the Chaps. They lost Colgrove, who is now expected to miss much of the season, to a leg injury in a narrow season-opening win over Sunnyvale. The next two games featured a heartbreaking last-second loss to 4A-DI No. 5 Anna, then a 29-14 defeat against 5A-DII Arlington Seguin that left Aubrey below .500 with as many losses as it suffered all of last season.
Pulling together through that adversity has helped the Chaps get back on track over the last two weeks with a pair of blowout wins.
“We scheduled up this year, playing 4A Division I Anna … and then a 5A [team] in Arlington Seguin. We scheduled like that on purpose because we’ll play some very athletic teams being in Region II this year for the playoffs,” Aubrey coach Keith Ivy said. “That’s made us stronger, brought us together, made us more mentally tough and motivated us to go to work each and every day to get back in the win column.”
With Colgrove’s injury leaving just one other returning starter in Aubrey’s Wing-T offense, some inexperienced players have stepped into key roles in the backfield.
Junior running back Emerson Cagle has stepped into the lead role with 74 carries for 611 yards and 9 touchdowns through the first five games. Senior Kai Bagley has added 46 carries for 325 yards and one score while junior varsity call-up LeBraylon Bell is at 12 carries for 158 yards and five scores in two appearances.
Cagle’s emergence has been crucial, coming in just his first year at the varsity level.
“That adversity got us all in the same mindset of wanting to be better and brought us together as a team,” Cagle said. “Braylon was a key asset of our offense. When that happened, I knew I needed to take a step up.
“I miss Braylon, but we’re going to go with what we have and it’s going to be a great year.”
Then on the defensive side, the Chaps had some early struggles in surrendering 68 combined points during their two losses. They have cut that number down to just 15 total points in the last two victories.
Senior free safety/running back Everson Strain leads the team at 54 total tackles along with two forced fumbles and an interception. Junior Randall Szostek is close behind with 46 total tackles, including eight tackles for loss, and two pass breakups. Brock Temple and Jacob Palladino have anchored the pass rush with four sacks and three sacks, respectively.
Improvements in communication and alignment have been key emphases for the unit over the last few weeks.
“We started out the season with some tough competition that got us going right, got our heads right. Now we’re going [deeper] into district and rolling really well,” Strain said. “We started out with a few kinks and we’re starting to figure ‘em out. As district goes, we’ll get it all flatlined and we’ll be ready for the playoffs.”
After opening district play with a 66-15 win over Bridgeport (3-2, 0-1) last week, Aubrey hosts Gainesville (1-4, 1-0) this Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at Chaparral Stadium. The Leopards are fresh off picking up their first win in opening district play against previously undefeated Sanger (4-1, 0-1).
Matching Gainesville’s physicality has been a key point of emphasis for the Chaps this week, along with continued improvement.
“Dropping two games, that always deals a little bit of a blow to your confidence, morale and everything, but we’re gradually gaining that back,” Ivy said. “We’re obviously concerned about Gainesville and they have a good football team, but we have to get better and improve in ways that are going to set us up to be successful the rest of the way through district and on into the playoffs.”
As Aubrey marches deeper into district play and eyes another deep playoff run after advancing to the regional finals last fall, the Chaps feel the early challenges they faced are paying dividends.
“The biggest key to our team in general is the adversity we went through. It brought us together and made us feel like brothers,” Cagle said. “We’re playing for each other and no one’s selfish. That’s going to be the key to moving on along in the playoffs.”
