Aubrey practice
Buy Now

Aubrey players practice Monday at Chaparral Stadium ahead of the Chaps’ second game of district play Friday against Gainesville.

 John Fields/DRC

AUBREY — Coming off a 12-2 season and the deepest playoff run in program history, Aubrey appeared well-positioned to build on that success coming into this fall.

The Chaparrals returned star running back Braylon Colgrove, who ran for 2,131 yards and 32 touchdowns last season, alongside seven starters from a stout defense that surrendered just 16.4 points per game. Those factors helped Aubrey earn a No. 11 ranking for all of Class 4A Division II in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s preseason rankings.

Aubrey practice secondary
Buy Now

Aubrey practices a run play Monday evening at Chaparral Stadium ahead of Friday’s second district game against Gainesville.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

Tags

Recommended for you