Aubrey's Elijah Herron (33) posts up on Dallas Carter's Chance Puryear (5) during the Chaparrals' 77-50 regional semifinal loss Friday, March 3, 2023, at Texas A&M-Commerce's Field House in Commerce, Texas.
COMMERCE — The Dallas Carter Cowboys put an end to the longest playoff run in Aubrey history Friday night in a 77-50 win over the Chaparrals at the UIL Class 4A regional semifinals at Texas A&M Commerce.
Aubrey’s 3-point shooting had not been much of a strength in the playoffs until the first quarter Friday night. Branden West and Tay Ross nailed 3-pointers to helpe put the Chaparrals on top 11-4 midway through the first quarter.
Carter guard Kole Williams answered from beyond the 3-point line, but Ross hit from deep for the second time in the first quarter a few possessions later. With under three minutes left in the first, West scored at the hoop through a foul and converted the free throw to give Aubrey a 17-7 lead.
Brock Temple came off the bench and scored in the paint in the final minute of the first quarter. After stopping Carter on the other end, the Chaparrals led 19-9 after a quarter of play.
“We came out … strong, and the guys showed no fear,” Aubrey head coach Kyle Smith said after the game. “It was good.”
Increased paint pressure on offense and an aggressive full-court press on defense at the start of the second quarter helped the Cowboys close the gap Aubrey had opened up on them in the first.
Carter’s Devin Lewis forced Aubrey Smith to call a timeout when he hit a 3-pointer at the top of the key that drew Carter within a point of the Chaparrals at 20-19.
Forward Chance Puryear gave the Cowboys their first lead of the game 21-20 on a post score with three minutes left in the first half. Puryear then showed off his range by scoring from deep a possession later.
Puryear went on to score Carter’s last nine points of the first half, punctuating an explosive second quarter for the Cowboys, who led 28-22 at half.
“They’re a very good team; of course they played well,” Smith said. “[Puryear] went off and he just took over. For a while there, he [was] pretty unstoppable. He went off. That was the biggest thing. Then he gave them momentum.”
The Cowboys picked up where they left off in the third quarter. An 8-0 run early in the period allowed Carter to open up a 38-24 lead as the Chaps struggled to score.
Kyle Givens led the Carter offense with seven points in the third quarter and the Cowboys’ lead stretched to 46-34.
The fourth quarter was all Carter. Puryear caught fire from deep and scored eight in the fourth, as did Williams. The Cowboys' reserves came on in the game’s final minutes and polished off a dominant performance by Carter.
The Cowboys move on to take on Dallas Oak Cliff Faith Family Oak Cliff in Saturday's regional final. The Chaparrals’ final record in 2022-23 is 30-7.
“The guys have been working hard for a long time,” Smith said. “Even guys before these guys. It’s good to see them [succeed].”
