AUBREY — Class 4A No. 12-ranked Aubrey had its chances to answer 3A No. 12 Iowa Park’s offensive flurries during Wednesday’s nondistrict contest, but it failed to capitalize in a 7-1 loss.
The Lady Chaparrals (17-6) had two runners on base with one out in the bottom of the second, two on with two outs in the fifth and loaded the bases with one away in the sixth. Each time, though, Aubrey could not turn those opportunities into runs in the defeat.
“We didn’t hit tonight — we only had three hits,” Aubrey coach James Ramsey said. “We’ve got to step up and be better offensively in those situations, and defensively. We gave up some runs on some errors. You just can’t do that against a good, quality opponent like Iowa Park.
“You have to have those timely hits to beat good teams. We didn’t get that tonight.”
Game summary
Iowa Park (20-5) started the scoring with an RBI double in the top of the first after runners reached on a fielder’s choice and single. Another Lady Hawks run crossed in the third on an errant attempt to throw out a runner stealing second.
Aubrey plated its lone run of the contest in the bottom of the fourth inning as Tamia Cherry reached third base on an errant throw to first, then a sacrifice fly by Brynlie Dunkin brought her home.
Iowa Park scored once more in the top of the fifth with a leadoff inside-the-park home run to lead 3-1 through five frames. It added four insurance runs in the sixth inning to pull fully out of reach as one run scored on a fielder’s choice, another on an RBI single and two more on a two-run homer.
“You can learn a lot about your team in games like this,” Ramsey said. “Hats off to Iowa Park, they hit the ball when they needed to, had a great game pitching and made some great plays defensively on a couple of our really hard hits.”
What’s next?
The Lady Chaparrals have their final nondistrict tune-up Friday when they host Sanger at 5:30 p.m. Aubrey then opens district play Tuesday with the start of an important nondistrict set with Celina.
Ramsey is looking for continued improvement from his team against Sanger before heading into the most important games of the season.
“Against that quality of pitching, we have to start having better plans going up to the plate and put the ball in play more,” Ramsey said. “Friday’s an opportunity for us to come out and get better. We want to definitely come out and have a great game that night to get some momentum going into district. That’s important.”
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.