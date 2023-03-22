AUBREY — Class 4A No. 12-ranked Aubrey had its chances to answer 3A No. 12 Iowa Park’s offensive flurries during Wednesday’s nondistrict contest, but it failed to capitalize in a 7-1 loss.

The Lady Chaparrals (17-6) had two runners on base with one out in the bottom of the second, two on with two outs in the fifth and loaded the bases with one away in the sixth. Each time, though, Aubrey could not turn those opportunities into runs in the defeat.

