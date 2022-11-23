Kai Bagley TD
Aubrey running back Kai Bagley (2) runs through the Dallas Lincoln defense for a touchdown during the Chaparrals' first-round playoff game. Bagley and the Chaps are set to take on Texarkana Pleasant Grove Friday in the regional semifinals.

 Al Key/DRC

AUBREY — A year after advancing to the regional final round amid its deepest playoff run in program history, Aubrey is one win away from matching that feat this fall.

A stout foe stands between the Chaparrals — which finished the regular season ranked 10th in Class 4A Division II — and a return trip to the regional finals. They take on No. 7 Texarkana Pleasant Grove at 2 p.m. Friday in Paris, Texas, a week after narrowly knocking off Center in a four-overtime thriller.

Aubrey defense
Aubrey defenders Andrew Berg (44) and Gabe Plumb (8) smother Dallas Lincoln quarterback Jaylon Smith (10) during their first-round playoff game. The Chaparrals face off with Texarkana Pleasant Grove in Friday's regional semifinal.
Jacob Palladino run
Aubrey running back Jacob Palladino (7) runs over Dallas Lincoln defender Korddrick Johnson (25) during their first-round playoff game. The Chaparrals are set to take on Texarkana Pleasant Grove Friday in the regional semifinals.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

