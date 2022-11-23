AUBREY — A year after advancing to the regional final round amid its deepest playoff run in program history, Aubrey is one win away from matching that feat this fall.
A stout foe stands between the Chaparrals — which finished the regular season ranked 10th in Class 4A Division II — and a return trip to the regional finals. They take on No. 7 Texarkana Pleasant Grove at 2 p.m. Friday in Paris, Texas, a week after narrowly knocking off Center in a four-overtime thriller.
The victory is one Aubrey hopes it can build on heading into its showdown with the Hawks.
"We're definitely bringing it over to this week," tight end/defensive end Jett Runion said. "We're coming with the same energy. We think we have a good chance to beat 'em. We're just playing confident, flying around and having fun."
Coming out on top in such a competitive game that featured plenty of opportunities for both squads to prevail bodes well for the Chaps in what could be another close affair.
That victory was just the latest test for the Chaps in a season that has featured several of them. They knocked off Sunnyvale 28-24 with a late touchdown in their season opener, fell 39-34 to a state-ranked Anna team on a last-second hook-and-ladder play and dropped a 29-14 decision to 5A-DII foe Arlington Seguin.
All of those games present a bit of a contrast to last season, where Aubrey beat all of its opponents by two or more scores aside from two losses to Celina. The challenging nondistrict games in particular were an intentional choice by Aubrey coach Keith Ivy to prepare his team for tough playoff opposition.
"That's why we scheduled some of the nondistrict teams we did with Anna and Arlington Seguin," Ivy said. "We wanted to see some really good athletes, because we knew going into the region that that was the same type of teams we were going to play.
"Last year, some of those guys in Region I were just not near as athletic as us, in the first three rounds anyway. [The close games] will certainly help prepare us for Friday."
The Chaps' sturdy defense has been a key part of their success throughout the year.
Since their two early losses to Anna and Arlington Seguin, the unit had not allowed more than 19 points to any team before last week's 43-41 win over Center. Even as it allowed 41 points, 13 of those coming in overtime, the defense made key plays in generating six turnovers and stuffing three overtime 2-point conversion tries.
Aubrey will need another opportunistic performance from the unit this week against a Pleasant Grove offense that has come into its own late in the season.
The Hawks have averaged 49.7 points per game over their last six contests, all wins, with no opponent finishing closer than 27 points behind. Dual-threat quarterback Ahkari Johnson leads the way offensively alongside running back Spencer Danner and several other productive runners.
It will take one of the Chaps' best defensive performances of the year to slow down a unit that runs some similar concepts to their own Wing-T offense.
"They have pretty good dudes up front," Runion said. "I think our defensive line's going to be able to match their intensity, especially after last week. Center came out and they were a really good team, but so are we. I think we're going to face off pretty well."
On the offensive side of the ball, Aubrey will once again lean on its patented run-first attack, albeit with some injury concerns.
An injury to leading rusher Emerson Cagle — who has 102 carries for 1,067 yards and 13 touchdowns on the season — during the first half of last week's game leaves his status for Friday up in the air at this point.
Third-leading rusher LaBraylon Bell also suffered an injury later in the game that could limit Bell building on the 99 carries for 823 yards and nine scores he has amassed so far.
Luckily for the Chaps, depth in the backfield has been one of their strengths all season. Kai Bagley will still be able to anchor the unit in looking to build on his 101 carries for 875 yards and 13 touchdowns.
With 14 players having scored rushing touchdowns for Aubrey this fall, there is no shortage of options behind Bagley, Cagle and Bell.
Wesley Huber was one player it turned to against Center, scoring both of the Chaps' overtime touchdowns and the game-winning 2-point conversion despite not having a single carry in the first four quarters. He is up to 34 carries for 137 yards and eight touchdowns on the season.
Leaning on its depth in the run game could be key to Aubrey finding success on Friday.
"We do have guys that are willing to step up and fill up the shoes perfectly," defensive lineman/running back Everson Strain said. "It says a lot about our team. We just have a lot of kids who just want to do whatever they can to help."
Heading into their showdown with Pleasant Grove, a game in which they will likely be considered underdogs, the Chaps are focused on remaining confident in their smashmouth identity.
"We have to go in and play with the confidence that we have now and certainly not be intimidated by Pleasant Grove," Ivy said. "We try to be extremely physical each and every week and majority of the time the most physical team wins."