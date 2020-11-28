ARLINGTON — When it rains, it pours.
So, perhaps it was emblematic that as Aubrey and Graham battled it out amid heavy showers on Saturday night at Globe Life Park, that a devastating stretch toward the end of the first half effectively decided the game.
With the Chaparrals trailing 14-7, Aubrey forced Graham into a third-and-14, looking as though it was about to get the ball back. But the Steers dialed up a halfback draw that worked to perfection, as Daniel Gilbertson ran virtually untouched 70 yards for a touchdown.
And, if that weren’t enough, disaster struck again for Aubrey a few minutes later, when the snap on a punt sailed over Jaxon Holder’s head. The senior recovered the ball deep in Graham territory, but the damage was done.
In what was seemingly the blink of an eye, Aubrey was in dire straits, and the Chaparrals never recovered, as Graham went on to win 28-14 in the Class 4A Division II Region I quarterfinal.
“There was about a two- or three-minute span there during the game where it completely unraveled on us,” Aubrey coach Keith Ivy said. “You get to the third round, and I don’t care who you’re playing, you can’t have those moments where it’s a series of bad plays. And we did. We just couldn’t really ever recover from it.”
The Chaparrals finished its most successful season in the past decade 11-2 overall. Aubrey won its first district title earlier in the season, a run that included beating Celina for just the second time in school history.
“I couldn’t be more proud of them right now with the season they had,” Ivy said. “They accomplished more than anybody ever thought they would — and more than anyone in school history.”
Aubrey opened the game with three consecutive three-and-outs, as Graham started several drives in Chaparral territory.
The Steers eventually turned that field position into points, as Gilbertson scored the first of his three first-half touchdowns on a 2-yard run. He finished the game with 219 yards on 33 carries.
But Aubrey had an answer midway through the second quarter, as Holder connected with Trenton Hardin on a 33-yard score. Holder rolled to his right and uncorked a deep ball for Hardin on third-and-14, who got behind the Graham defense.
After Hardin’s touchdown pulled Aubrey level at 7-7, Graham rattled off 21 unanswered points before the Chaparrals scored again early in the fourth quarter on a 10-yard pass from Holder to his younger brother, Jacob.
But that was the last time Aubrey found the end zone, as the Chaparrals’ comeback bid fell short.
Aubrey managed just 206 total yards in the wet and windy conditions, which made for extremely tough sledding on offense.
“Obviously, tonight was tough to throw the ball for both teams,” Ivy said. “We just couldn’t ever string together any pass plays, or any offensive plays, for that matter. We just couldn’t get it down the field with a lot of success.”
Aubrey will graduate a handful of talented seniors this season, including Holder, all-state safety Jackson Jennings and running back JJ Cooke, to name a few.
Ivy said the entirety of the Chaparrals’ senior class will be dearly missed, especially after the historic campaign they put together.
“You really can’t describe in words how important they are to us,” Ivy said. “The foundation they’ve laid, they’ve raised the bar for our program moving forward for these younger guys.”