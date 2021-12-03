Celina did what it does.

The Class 4 Division II power had its way with an ascending Aubrey program that saw its historic run to the Region II final come to a scoreless end.

The Bobcats yielded 192 yards in Friday’s 34-0 rout at Apogee Stadium, giving their big-play offense ample opportunity.

Here’s how Aubrey — a team that also fell 49-14 to Celina in Class 4 District 4 play in October — fell a game short of the state semifinals.

Braylon was bottled

Braylon Colgrove, who had 2,084 rushing yards and 31 touchdowns prior to Friday’s matchup, couldn’t find many holes against Celina’s smothering defense.

Aubrey’s talented junior was held to 23 yards on 18 carries for an offense that rarely crossed the 50-yard line.

Colgrove had 145 rushing yards and two touchdowns in October’s meeting with the Bobcats.

Things snowballed quick

Shortly after Celina running back Troy Petersen scored to give the Bobcats a quick 7-0 cushion, things swiftly worsened for Aubrey.

Celina blocked a punt on Aubrey’s subsequent possession and recovered in Chaps territory.

The Chaps’ defense stiffened and surrendered a 47-yard field goal, but Celina’s Gabe Gayton soon peeled off a 56-yard touchdown to give his team a 17-0 lead before the end of the first quarter.

Missed opportunity

When Aubrey defensive back Everson Strain picked up off Celina quarterback Noah Bentley in the second quarter, it put the Chap’s offense near the red zone for a chance to build some momentum.

Aubrey came away empty after Celina forced a turnover on downs.

Speed kills

Aubrey’s defense had plenty of stops and yielded 11 first downs only, but when Celina moved the football, it moved.

Gayton finished with 182 yards and three touchdowns for a Celina team that had plenty of speed on both sides of the football.

Strength up front

Celina had a visible size advantage across most of the offensive and defensive lines, something Aubrey coach Keith Ivy pointed out early in the week.

It helped the hulking Bobcats plug gaps and slow down Aubrey’s Wing-T rushing attack. The big men also gave Celina’s talented skills players more room to operate.

