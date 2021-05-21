HURST — Aubrey had played with fire for the past two nights.
After issuing seven walks in an 8-7 Game 1 loss to Godley on Thursday, the Chaparrals were again plagued by the walk on Friday in Game 2. Aubrey jumped out to an early two-run lead, but quickly surrendered it by the third inning due to costly free passes and mental errors.
And by the fifth inning, the Chaps’ miscues finally caught up to them.
With a runner at second, Godley’s Braden Karnes crushed a pitch into the left field gap to score a run. Karnes’ RBI double proved to be the difference, as Godley hung on to beat Aubrey 3-2 in Game 2, sweeping the Class 4A Region II quarterfinal series at Hurst L.D. Bell High School.
“Sometimes, that’s just the way the game goes,” Aubrey coach Nate Henry said. “It may not bounce your way, and that’s kind of what we told them. It’s a game of failure, and it’s a rough game. Sometimes that happens. You don’t want it to happen at this point, but they competed until the last pitch and still gave us a chance to tie it up at the end like they did last night.”
Trailing by one in the seventh, Aubrey put the tying run at first following a leadoff walk from Jacob Holder. The next two batters struck out, and Caden Liebenstein was hit by a pitch. Liebenstein and Holder then advanced on a passed ball, setting the stage for Bryson Bohannon.
But Bohannon struck out moments later to end the series, capping a frustrating two nights for the Chaparrals.
Aubrey issued 14 walks combined in Game 1 and Game 2 and also hit two batters.
Godley trailed 2-0 early on Friday, but the Wildcats eventually tied the game at 2-2 in the third despite not having a hit.
“That’s always going to hurt you,” Henry said. “Leadoff walks and that kind of stuff, free baserunners — especially at this level — that’s a good team over there. You can’t allow free baserunners. Everybody has to earn stuff at this point in the playoffs.”
Godley scored its first run on a double steal in the second, and the Wildcats tied the game on a fielder’s choice in the third.
Aubrey starter Wade Huckaby lasted 5 1/3 innings, scattering three runs on three hits. He struck out seven and walked seven.
“I thought Wade did a really good job tonight of competing, especially being at this stage as a sophomore,” Henry said. “He’s only going to get better from that and learn.”
The loss marks the end of Aubrey’s best season in a decade.
Along with finishing the season 30-6 overall, the Chaps also advanced to the third round of the playoffs for the first time since 2010.
Aubrey will graduate Dallas Baptist signee Jaxon Holder, catcher Garrett Graef and pitcher Zak Taylor, but will return a host of starters, including Huckaby, Bohannon and Brandon West, who had three RBIs in the series.
“I’m just really proud of them,” Henry said. “It’s probably a school record for wins, I don’t know. But that aside, they’re just really good kids. I’m proud of how hard they work. A lot of people don’t see the before-school hours — the lifting weights, running — and after-school practices. They work so hard in everything and they play the game the right way.”