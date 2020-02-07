AUBREY — The Aubrey Lady Chaparrals led when it mattered against Anna in a key District 11-4A matchup, clinching at least a share of the district title with Friday’s 42-36 win.
Aubrey (16-13, 8-1 district) has a chance to win the district title outright on Tuesday against Melissa. Led by 17 points from Kathimae Dow, and strong free-throw shooting down the stretch from Kaia Saylor, the Lady Chaps chipped away at an Anna lead that held until late in the fourth quarter.
Saylor, who finished with eight points, was playing in her first game since suffering a broken foot during volleyball season. Ron Gathright's plan was to just let her play in the opening tip, but foul trouble gave her an opportunity to get back into the game.
“That is what she’s done for three years here,” Gathright said. “Her athleticism can just take over games and that’s what happened tonight. At the end it was huge for us. She stepped in and played a huge role in us, winning that ballgame. She’s just such a great athlete that the ball always finds her hands.”
Aubrey started the scoring in the game but then went quiet until late in the first, when the Lady Chaps scored with less than 1:30 to play in the quarter to cut Anna’s lead to 9-7. The teams carried a 9-9 tie into the second quarter.
The Lady Chaps ended the half in the bonus, making 50% of their free throws in the second. Anna took an 18-17 lead into halftime, though, and carried the momentum out of the locker room. The Coyotes opened the second half with a quick 7-0 run before an Aubrey timeout at 25-17 tried to stop the bleeding.
Dow hit a 3, one of her three for the night, out of the timeout to get Aubrey back in shape. The Lady Chaps worked a bucket inside to cut the Anna lead to 29-22 at the end of the third.
Gathright shifted to a 1-2-2 zone, which stifled Anna. The momentum shifted as Rihanna Stevenson drained a 3 to start the fourth and pull Aubrey within four. Another 3 fell for Aubrey. Shortly after Saylor went to the line and made both of her free throws to tie the game at 33.
A couple possessions later Dow grabbed a rebound a put a layup in to give Aubrey its first lead since the first quarter at 35-34 with just over two minutes to play. Dow made two more trips to the line, making both her free throws in each trip to close out the game.
“I was really proud of how they hung in there,” Gathright said “We kept chipping away at the lead. We went to the zone because I knew we had to do something to try and turn the momentum. I knew if we could get within one or two we would have a great chance to win. We ultimately found a way to win.”