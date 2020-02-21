KELLER — Kaia Saylor has missed all but four games this season because of an injury. But she has looked no worse for wear while doing all she can to ensure Aubrey’s postseason run continues.
The 6-0 senior post scored 19 points Friday, bringing her playoff point total to 34, as Aubrey rolled to a 54-27 win over Lake Worth in a Class 4A area round playoff game at Keller Central. The Lady Chaparrals (19-13) dominated from start to finish to set up a rematch of last year’s region quarterfinal against Dallas Lincoln.
That game is tentatively slated for Tuesday at Carrollton Creekview. No time had been set as of late Friday.
Aubrey lost last year’s meeting against Lincoln, 61-44. But everyone, including Saylor, thinks this year will be different.
“We’ve lost some seniors from last year, but this year we’ve connected really well,” Saylor said. Friday was only her fourth game since returning from injury. “I think we have a really good chance to get some revenge.”
Aubrey is only giving up 28.5 points in two playoff games, and on Friday held Lake Worth to seven points in the first half. That stinginess continues to open up opportunities on the other end of the floor, too. Aubrey led by 17 at halftime and, after Lake Worth went on a short run to open the third quarter, used a 17-2 run to close out the frame.
Going into those final eight minutes, Saylor already had 17 points.
Kathimae Dow chipped in 13 points, including three of the team’s six 3-pointers. Audrey Beaty was a consistent force in the paint all night while finishing with nine points. Eight different players scored for the Lady Chaparrals.
“We kind of got out of our game plan [to start the third], but once we settled down and got back to our game plan, we go on a 6-0 run, and they look up and they’re down by 16,” Aubrey coach Ron Gathright said. “And we just took care of it the rest of the way. As far as Lincoln goes, they are still really good. But I think we have a really good shot at beating them.
“We defend extremely well, and this may be the best defensive team I’ve coached. We’re back in the position we want to be in. And I told the girls, we have a little unfinished business.”