CARROLLTON — Aubrey coach Ron Gathright knew the pace of Tuesday night’s Class 4A Region II quarterfinal was going to be frantic.
The Lady Chaparrals had seen firsthand the mayhem Dallas Lincoln’s full-court press wreaked in this same round of the playoffs last year, when the Lady Tigers ended Aubrey’s season.
“They had experienced it last year,” Gathright said. “They knew what was coming. They were already prepared for the speed of the game.”
And for most of the first half, it looked as though the Lady Chaparrals would be able to handle Lincoln’s pressure defense.
But momentum quickly shifted.
After Kathimae Dow’s free throws put Aubrey up three late in the second quarter, the Lady Tigers promptly closed the frame on a 9-0 run. Lincoln never relinquished control for the rest of the night, downing Aubrey 59-44 at Carrollton Creekview High School.
The Lady Chaparrals ended their season with an overall record of 19-14, claiming district, bi-district and area titles in the process. Aubrey, which was 8-11 at the Christmas break, ended the season winning 11 of its final 14 games.
“To win the district championship, then come back and win bi-district for the fourth time in a row and win area for the second time in a row — we’ve just run into a really good Lincoln team the last two years,” Gathright said. “I knew we had our chances tonight, but we just didn’t make shots in the second half.
Lincoln led 16-10 after the first quarter, but Dow’s 3-pointer punctuated a 9-0 run to pull Aubrey ahead 19-16. Dow and Kaia Saylor led the Lady Chaparrals in scoring with 14 points each. Audrey Beaty added seven points of her own.
But turnovers and missed shots eventually got the better of Aubrey down the stretch. The Lady Chaparrals also struggled at the free throw line, shooting 56% at the charity stripe.
“We were moving the ball well and getting open looks, we just weren’t hitting them,” Gathright said. “We didn’t shoot free throws well tonight and that really hurt us. Those are points we left on the floor.”
Aubrey pulled to within 29-24 with 6:31 left in the third quarter after Saylor jumped a passing lane and finished at the other end, but that was as close as the Lady Chaparrals came in the second half.
Lincoln took a 43-29 lead into the fourth quarter and never looked back, outscoring Aubrey 16-8 in the third period.
“We had a game plan with our press offense,” Gathright said. “The girls did a really good job of executing it. They didn’t make huge runs on us. We were down six at halftime. We made some adjustments at halftime. We felt like we were dribbling too much. We did a better job in the second half of passing. We just couldn’t make shots, and that was the difference.”