AUBREY — In its opening week matchup against Van Alstyne, Aubrey simply wasn’t sharp enough, head coach Keith Ivy implored.
The visiting Panthers (1-0) started the game off by busting a 52-yard touchdown pass for a touchdown followed by a 65-yard rushing touchdown. Then, in the second quarter, a 59-yard pass put Van Alstyne up by two scores once again.
In the end, the explosive plays were too much to overcome, even after the Chaparrals (0-1) settled in, as Aubrey lost its home opener Friday night 34-24.
“We were just really sloppy tonight,” Ivy said. “We just didn’t play very disciplined and didn’t play the way we needed to. That’s a good football team [Van Alstyne], and they’re picked to win their district for a reason. We had a lot of self-inflicted wounds tonight and a lot of opportunities to put points on the board, but we made mistakes that cost us drives, then our defense gave up too many big plays.”
The second long touchdown put Van Alstyne up 14-10 in the first quarter after Aubrey held its only lead of the game. Neither team was tight with the football, but it wasn’t until late in the fourth quarter when the Panthers finally converted consistently on the chances the Chaparrals were handing them.
A score late in the third and early in the fourth, both on the ground, helped put the game out of reach as the Panthers took a 34-17.
“We allowed them to keep converting first downs and we weren’t disciplined,” Ivy said. “We made stops several times to give us opportunities to get back into the game, but then the offense would stall out and we didn’t play good enough to win.”
The Chaparrals’ offense had one fumble and one interception, which began to show some weakness. While 8.1 yards per rush and 23.1 yards per pass don’t tell the story of a scrounging offense, Aubrey couldn’t quite sustain the drives they needed to.
Quarterback Jaxon Holder went 6-for-13 in the air for 55 yards and a touchdown, while the run game was led by Jose Noyola’s 89 yards on 12 carries and Martavious Hill’s 56 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries.
“There were times we executed very well, but then the negative plays ended the drive,” Ivy said. “Just not near consistent enough, that’s probably the word to use tonight, consistency, and it wasn’t there on either side.”
A loss to a good Van Alstyne team won’t deter Aubrey, especially after the ample flashes of quality football the Chaparrals displayed in the loss. They head to Whitesboro for their next contest, aiming to clean up most of the mistakes that cost them a win in week one.
“It’s a nondistrict game with no bearing on district and playoffs, so we have to learn from this,” Ivy said. “We have to correct things and be more consistent in what we’re doing.”
Van Alstyne 34, Aubrey 24
Van Alstyne
14
13
0
7
—
34
Aubrey
10
7
0
7
—
24
VA — Cam Montgomery 52 pass from Tymothe Rosenthal (run failed)
AU — Martavious Hill 1 run (Landon Stewart kick)
AU — Landon Stewart 23 FG
VA — Jake Carroll 65 run (Drelin Davis pass from Tymothe Rosenthal)
VA — Drelin Davis 59 pass from Tymothe Rosenthal (pass failed)
AU — Martavious Hill 1 run (Landon Stewart kick)
VA — Jake Carroll 8 run (Aaron Beckham kick)
VA — Zach Moncier 11 run (Danny Kern kick)
AU — Isaiah Byers 4 pass from Jaxon Holder (Landon Stewart kick)
VA
AU
First Downs
18
15
Rushing Yards
36-300
46-196
Passing Yards
118
71
Passing
5-9-1
7-14-0
Punts-Avg
3-25.67
4-39.50
Penalties
5-63
7-75
Fumbles-Lost
3-1
3-1
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — AU: Jose Noyola 12-89, Martavious Hill 8-56, J.J. Cooke 9-25, Levi Moore 1-16, Jackson Jennings 1-9, Justin Gibby 4-8, Jaxon Holder 9-4, Zach Taylor 1--2, Landon Stewart 1--9, VA: Jake Carroll 14-194, Tymothe Rosenthal 5-55, Zach Smith 6-46, Zach Moncier 6-14, Jake Loganbill 1--4, Jaden Mahan 4--5.
Passing — AU: Jaxon Holder 6-13-0-61, Tyler Covington 1-1-0-10, VA: Tymothe Rosenthal 5-8-1-118, Zach Smith 0-1-0-0.
Receiving — AU: Zach Taylor 1-27, Tyler Covington 2-19, Isaiah Byers 2-13, A. J. Prince 1-8, Kolten Burt 1-4, VA: Drelin Davis 2-65, Cam Montgomery 2-48, Zach Moncier 1-5.