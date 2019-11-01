You have reached your limit of three free articles in a 30-day period. If you'd like to read on, please check out our day pass, weekly or annual pricing options. If you already are a subscriber, please log into your account for unlimited access to our coverage.
Thank you for supporting local journalism.
AUBREY — The Aubrey Chaparrals needed to be precise and clean up the turnovers that plagued them throughout their loss to Iowa Park last week in order to keep up with Graham on Friday night at home.
The Steers (5-4, 3-1 in District 3-4A) entered the contest having scored 40 or more points in five of their eight games and didn’t need much of a head start to begin the scoring, yet that’s exactly what Aubrey (3-5, 2-2) gave them. Four first-half turnovers led to 14 points for Graham and the Chaparrals were never able to find their groove on offense, leading to a 28-0 halftime deficit.
The second half only had one turnover with a handful of scores, but the Steers held strong, defeating Aubrey 38-21 and snatching the second seed in District 3-4A.
“You just can’t start out that slow against a good team like Graham,” Aubrey coach Keith Ivy said. “That’s a very good football team and we came out, started slow and just didn’t execute at the level that we needed to tonight.”
Aubrey quarterback Jaxon Holder (9) throws a pass during the second quarter of their game against Graham on Nov. 1, 2019 in Aubrey.
Kara Dry
The usual run-heavy style of the Chaparrals was rendered futile early, amounting 2 yards in the first half. Ivy was forced to rely on quarterback Jaxon Holder, who was often on the move and struggled to find consistency. The second half yielded far better results, but it was not enough to overcome the early troubles.
Holder finished the game 11-of-25 for 138 yards and one touchdown, while Jose Noyola led the Chaparrals on the ground with 52 yards and a score on 17 carries.
“The offense started to roll in the second half,” Ivy said. “They started executing better, but it was [tough] because of that deficit going into halftime. You can’t be down 28-0 and expect to jump back into it. Just a tough night overall.”
While the offense sputtered, the defense held its ground early, but turnovers put Graham in scoring position and allowed the Steers to gain momentum and confidence.
The result was a quiet second half for Graham, but the Steers still racked up 201 yards passing with 82 yards rushing, led by quarterback Hunter Lanham.
“Our defense had their backs against the wall early, but I was proud of them,” Ivy said. “They rose to the occasion early, made some plays, got some stops, and I was just proud of everyone’s effort.”
The loss sets Aubrey up for a road battle with Bridgeport next week in which the winner takes the three seed and the loser falls to fourth.
There are mistakes to fix and a reasonable sense of urgency from the Chaps heading into their final week of the season. Ivy is excited to see his team face the challenge.
“We have to come out and start fast,” Ivy said. “We have to play a clean football game because we know they’re going to be fired up at their place. It is a big game. We have to put everything we have into this week and prepare to go over there and hopefully get a win.”
Graham 38,Aubrey 21
Graham
7
21
10
0
—
38
Aubrey
0
0
7
14
—
21
GR — Daniel Gilbertson 5 run (Greg Simental kick)
GR — Mathew Lindquist 5 pass from Hunter Lanham (Greg Simental kick)
GR — JJ Lee 30 interception return (Greg Simental kick)
GR — JJ Lee 4 run (Greg Simental kick)
AU — Tyler Covington 46 pass from Jaxon Holder (Landon Stewart kick)
GR — Corey Ballew 30 FG
GR — Mathew Lindquist 35 pass from Hunter Lanham (Greg Simental kick)
AU — Jose Noyola 9 run (Landon Stewart kick)
AU — Jacob Holder 7 run (Landon Stewart kick)
GR
AU
First Downs
17
21
Rushing Yards
32-82
49-180
Passing Yards
201
138
Passing
15-27-1
11-25-3
Punts-Avg
5-36.20
6-32.00
Penalties
10-99
10-87
Fumbles-Lost
1-0
2-2
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — AU: Jose Noyola 17-52, James Perry 9-42, Justin Gibby 10-37, Levi Moore 3-22, Jacob Holder 3-21, Martavious Hill 2-19, J.J. Cooke 1-9, Jaxon Holder 4--22, GR: Daniel Gilbertson 13-62, JJ Lee 12-15, Brandon Palacios 5-10, Hunter Lanham 1-5, Raider Horn 1--10.